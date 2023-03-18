...SLICK SPOTS FROM SNOW CONTINUE THIS MORNING...
A band of snow across the southeastern half of central Indiana
will exit the area before 11 AM EDT. Visibility may be reduced to
around a mile, and slick spots will develop on roads.
Behind the snow, temperatures will fall into the teens and lower
to middle 20s. This will allow slick spots to continue on roads
even though the snow has ended.
Additional wind whipped snow showers and flurries will spread
across central Indiana this afternoon...and may produce a dusting
in some spots.
If traveling...especially this morning...be prepared for slick
spots on roadways.
Movisha Servai gives elementary students a lesson in Malaysian culture Monday during Kokomo High School’s International Festival. The annual event sees freshmen International Baccalaureate students present their research projects on a country of their choice.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Christy Wu talks about China with elementary students Monday during Kokomo High School’s International Festival.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Adrianna Hawkins plays with a toy dragon, one of the toys on display at Christy Wu’s booth on China.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Lake Frigge dressed as Little Red Riding Hood talks about Germany with elementary students Monday during Kokomo High School’s International Festival.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
KHS International Festival showcases IB students' research
Movisha Servai grew up hearing about Malaysia, the home country of her parents. Both her parents and grandparents are from the southeast Asian country.
Servai, the first generation of her family born in the United States, has only visited.
So when it came time to choose a country for the annual research project conducted by International Baccalaureate freshmen at Kokomo High School, Servai knew what to pick.
Despite her connection to Malaysia, the project was eye opening. Servai said she was surprised to learn about the country’s low poverty rate.
“I always thought that Malaysia wasn’t urbanized,” she said.
IB freshmen presented their projects Monday. Servai had one of the more popular displays with native foods, flashing lights, a board game called congkak, using colorful beads, and images of Malaysia.
The project has students research a country of their choice, that country’s strengths, weaknesses and how its working toward United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.
“I felt like this was a good learning experience for me, in a personal way,” she said. “I learned so much about my heritage and where I come from.”
Students are also pushed to make a prediction about where their country will be in five years. Servai said Malaysia has one of the largest economies in southeast Asia, and it’s expected to grow.
“(We) push them to get a little deeper in the research,” said English teacher Michael Marvin.
After students presented their projects to their teacher Monday morning, they set up in Haworth Gym where students from Kokomo elementary schools were bussed in to view the projects.
“I’ve been really proud with some of the work that has come together in the end,” Marvin said.
The teacher said some projects needed extra work when students left class March 10.
Presenting for a teacher can be a nervous endeavor, Marvin said, since students (incorrectly) assume he knows all about every country. Presenting to younger students later in the day is less intimidating.
“When they get in front of the elementary students, suddenly they’re the expert,” Marvin said.
It’s ultimately a confidence builder. English teacher Randi Weeks said IB students also learn about knowing one’s audience and shaping a presentation around who’s listening.
Such as having a hands-on activity for young children, so they’re not bored with just facts.
“There’s a lot of good lessons,” she said.
The project also leads into the sophomore IB project, where students research a topic they are passionate about and present on it.
“I think it’s great preparation for when we do the personal project,” said Shara Dishon, Spanish teacher. “It pushes them out there, it pushes them out of their comfort zone.”
International students were invited to create less-intensive projects that showcased their home countries.
Martina Gregori, from Italy, talked about the beautiful landscapes and famous foods of her home country.
She mentioned Sicilian cannoli, a deep fried pastry filled with cream cheese and fruit flavor.
“I feel like since I’ve came here, I’ve come to appreciate more of my culture,” Gregori said.
Achille Fontaine, from France, vouched for cannoli.
“They’re very good,” he said.
Fontaine said he gets a lot of questions about if the French are rude people.
“We’re honest,” he said.
Fontaine said there are less community gathering spots, compared to France.
“It’s more difficult to get together with your friends,” he said.
