Performing arts students at Kokomo High School collected plenty of accolades while turning in another strong season this year.
Their talents will be on display starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym.
The Karisma Show Choir will lead things off, followed by the jazz band, which earned a gold medal at its state competition.
The vocal jazz, one of eight to qualify for state finals, will also perform, along with the dance team, which earned runner-up honors in the State AA Jazz and placed seventh in AA Hip Hop.
Other performances includes indoor percussion, winter guard — which qualified for state for the 20th consecutive year — and bronze medal finalist indoor winds.
"The KHS performing arts students will be doing their live shows that they have performed around Indiana in the Regional and State competitions," KHS Band Director Brandon Anderson said in a statement. "So many of our groups have done very well this season."
Tickets can be purchased for $10 from any performing arts student. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Proceeds go toward KHS performing arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.