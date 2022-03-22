Kokomo High School Vocal Jazz Choir headed to state

The Kokomo High School Vocal Jazz Choir will compete at the Indiana State School Music Association’s state finals Friday. It is the first KHS vocal jazz choir to make the state competition. Choir members are, from left, front row: Nora Marden, Amarian Corbin and Abagail Kuntzman; and back row, Kiara Koon, Aramaea Fivecoate, Noelle Duncan and De’Andra McClung.

Performing arts students at Kokomo High School collected plenty of accolades while turning in another strong season this year. 

Their talents will be on display starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym.

The Karisma Show Choir will lead things off, followed by the jazz band, which earned a gold medal at its state competition. 

The vocal jazz, one of eight to qualify for state finals, will also perform, along with the dance team, which earned runner-up honors in the State AA Jazz and placed seventh in AA Hip Hop. 

Other performances includes indoor percussion, winter guard — which qualified for state for the 20th consecutive year — and bronze medal finalist indoor winds. 

"The KHS performing arts students will be doing their live shows that they have performed around Indiana in the Regional and State competitions," KHS Band Director Brandon Anderson said in a statement. "So many of our groups have done very well this season."

Tickets can be purchased for $10 from any performing arts student. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Proceeds go toward KHS performing arts.

