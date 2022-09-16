It’s been almost a week since Sonja Glover won, but it’s just now starting to set in.
On Saturday, Glover was named Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County.
“It’s finally started to settle in,” Glover said Thursday. “It took awhile for it to set in.”
The designation comes with a $2,500 scholarship and the honor of representing Howard County at the state program in February.
When the Kokomo High School student heard her named called, she had to think for a second if she heard correctly or was hallucinating.
“It took me a moment to process,” Glover said.
Glover earned the title over six other contestants. The Distinguished Young Woman program, formerly called Junior Miss, is for high school senior girls.
The competition evaluates participants in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Glover, who’s been dancing for 12 years, performed a pointe dance for her talent. A pointe dance is a ballet technique where a dancer’s body weight is supported on the tips of their toes, with the help of specially-made shoes.
The overall goal of DYW is to give girls skills they can use in the future. Public speaking is one participants spend a lot of time on.
To prepare for the interview portion of the program, Howard County DYW chair Sheila Stephens brought in local business people to conduct mock interviews with the girls.
“By the time they get to program day … they don’t see it quite so stressfully,” she said.
The interview portion of the competition lasts 10 minutes. Questions are based on information provided by the girls in their bios, such as involvement, community service, favorite things, etc. However, participants can be asked pretty much anything, including current events and how they’ve overcame challenges.
Glover said she was timid about speaking in front of others before joining DYW. Now, she knows she can handle future job interviews.
“I feel that I’ve improved a lot in my interview skills and public speaking,” Glover said. “Getting out of my comfort zone was the hardest thing.”
Glover decided to participate in DYW after her dance group performed at intermission during previous programs. She liked how the scholarship program was more than just submitting an essay.
“For me it was more personal, I was able to meet these people,” Glover said. “I felt more involved.”
Howard County’s Distinguished Young Woman also won awards for self-expression, talent and fitness. In total, she received $3,700 in scholarship money.
Glover will represent Howard County at the state DYW program in February, hosted in Kokomo. If she receives the state DYW title, she will move onto the national program in Alabama.
“I think she is a great contender and has a great chance,” Stephens said. “She is well suited in every category.”
Other participants included first runner-up Lilli Sullivan, Western High School; second runner-up Ava Cothern, KHS; Paige Wilson, KHS; Hannah Bonds, Northwestern High School; Rebecca Arvay, KHS; and Carolina Paramo de la Garza, WHS.
The Distinguished Young Women of Howard County Scholarship Program awarded $10,000 in awards.
