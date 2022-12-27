Mired in delays and work stoppages, Kokomo High School’s softball stadium is on track to be ready for the 2023 season.
Noblesville-based RL Turner, the lead contractor on the project, has faced delays due to material availability, specifically concrete.
The project is dependent on concrete and scarcity has halted or stretched out other phases.
For example, the stadium has a new video board which has been installed. The video board needed to be installed prior to putting in fencing, however concrete is needed to set the fencing. That part is on hold until more concrete is obtained.
Same goes for the new ticket booth. Materials are on site for the ticket booth, however concrete is needed for the base.
Kokomo schools said in a statement that RL Turner is facing some of the same issues many construction companies have faced: supply chain challenges, delays, material shortages.
Concrete is also in high demand, especially by the state for its major road projects, which exacerbates smaller projects also dependent on the material.
The softball complex has underwent significant upgrades in the past few years, including new locker rooms, batting cages, storage and coaches’ offices.
A new press box, concession stand and ticket booth are all part of the current project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.