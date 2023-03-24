Noelle Duncan stood at center court prior to tipoff between the Marion Giants and Kokomo Wildkats in mid-December.
Microphone in hand, Duncan sang the national anthem, impressing a nearly-packed house at Memorial Gymnasium. It was her first time singing the anthem by herself.
When she finished, Marion coach James Blackmon went out of his way to shake her hand.
A video of her singing was posted to social media. Duncan’s performance went viral.
Kyle Neddenriep, a high school sports reporter for the Indianapolis Star, was in attendance. He tweeted about “the young lady who sang the national anthem … didn’t catch her name … but crowd loved it.”
“All the students got on and told him my name,” Duncan said.
The following week, Neddenriep put Duncan up for boys basketball player of the week, along with other top performers across the state. The public poll allows anyone to vote.
The Kokomo community came through, and Duncan was named player of the week. All without making a basket.
Duncan sang the national anthem at a few other games, including Kokomo’s sectional championship game.
“That was the biggest crowd I’ve ever sung for,” Duncan said of the March 4 sectional championship game where Kokomo defeated Marion 85-51.
Videos of each rendition have collected thousands of views online. Duncan, a 16-year-old sophomore at Kokomo High School, has quickly made a name for herself.
“The notoriety is insane,” Duncan said. “Social media blows up. I’ll be out in public, many times since, I get ‘Oh you’re the national anthem girl.’ It’s so cool that people love seeing me sing.”
Saturday, she’ll sing in front of her largest audience to date. She’s scheduled to sing the anthem prior to tipoff of the 3A and 4A basketball state title games. The nightcap features the Wildkats against the Ben Davis Giants.
“I’m ecstatic that I get to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” Duncan said. “I’m a little nervous, so I hope I don’t get sick.”
Duncan said the Indiana High School Athletic Association reached out to her about singing at state after seeing videos of her.
“Noelle has a lot of ability and has a lot of drive,” said Cherresa Lawson, KHS choir director. “I think she was born with a gift. She just needs to continue to do the things that will develop that gift.”
People can’t get enough. The more they hear Duncan sing, the more they want to hear.
She was on a radio show for WILO in Frankfort, and she’ll be a familiar face at Kokomo Jackrabbits games this summer as she’ll sing the national anthem at many of the home games.
“The support I’ve gotten from teachers, peers and random people is crazy,” Duncan said. “It means so much.”
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Duncan is active in music and has been since she was just a child. She participates in the vocal jazz choir — which just competed at state — show choir and is involved in musicals at KHS and outside of school, too.
“My life is constantly filled with music,” Duncan said.
And she wants to keep it that way. Duncan’s thinking big for her future — she has Broadway dreams.
“It’s lofty (but), I want to move to New York and go to NYU (New York University) and study musical theater,” she said.
Kokomo basketball fans have been treated well this year. Aside from a state-title contending team, fans have heard stellar national anthem renditions from multiple KHS students.
J’Lan Stewart and Mia Castillo, a member of the Lady Wildkats, have also sung “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Lawson gave a nod of approval to all her students.
“I’m proud of all of them,” she said. “I think they’re all blessed.”
Duncan said the most difficult part of singing the anthem in front of a crowd is keeping her tempo, keeping the nerves and adrenaline under control and not speeding up. She changed tempo when she sung before the first Kokomo-Marion game, though it’s hard to imagine many fans noticed.
Duncan’s admitted her biggest fear is forgetting the lyrics. She glances at the starting note on her phone before singing and looks at the flag.
“It’s such a surreal moment,” Duncan said. “I just zone out.”
