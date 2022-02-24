Rows of costumed students formed a live museum at Kokomo High School on Wednesday.
As students passed through the hallway, they were invited to learn more about the Black actors and actresses their peers were dressed as during the high school’s fifth Black History Month Live Museum.
Morgan McCloud, the junior who organized the live museum, said she was proud of this year’s presentation.
In past years, students dressed as civil rights activists, athletes, entrepreneurs and musicians.
McCloud said she chose film and television stars for this year’s theme due to the broad variety of actors and actresses who appear on screen. With the high school’s variety of students, she thought volunteers would have a nice pool of actors and actresses to portray.
Jenifer Scott, an English teacher at the school and faculty sponsor of the live museum, encouraged McCloud to take the lead for this year’s presentation.
McCloud said she agreed to help right away. Although she doesn’t normally seek roles that come with leadership or limelight, she was comforted to know her friends would be working alongside her.
“I think she did an exceptional job,” Scott said. “She picked a strong theme that made people excited.”
She added the school didn’t have to make an announcement looking for volunteers this year. Instead, the group of 31 live museum volunteers were recruited by word of mouth.
“I think it’s essential for the students to express their passion and love of Black History Month,” Scott said.
Korvyan Davis, a senior at the high school, dressed as Prince for the presentation.
Davis said he chose the musician, who also starred in the film “Purple Rain,” because he found Prince to be one of the more relatable actors and appreciates his music. His favorite song by the artist is “When Doves Cry.”
“As soon as I chose Prince, I said, ‘Wait a minute, Prince wears heels, I’m in trouble,’” Davis said, adding that the tall heels he wore for the costume weren’t incredibly comfortable.
Donning a beard painted with eyeliner and mascara, Tearria Coatie was dressed as Kevin Hart for the presentation.
“He’s funny and short,” Coatie said, explaining why she chose the actor and comedian.
Although the beard was her favorite part of the costume, Coatie said she was nervous to see how difficult it would be to wash off.
Specifically, she wanted to portray Kevin Hart’s role in "Jumanji," which is her favorite film with the actor. However, Coatie said she likes Hart's comedy specials more than his movie roles.
“I could watch it 1,000 times over and over,” Coatie said.
Initially, Coatie was the only freshman who signed up for the live museum. She asked her friend Poetre’ Lewis to join the live museum so she could have the company of another classmate.
Lewis, who binge-watched the first three seasons of “Moesha” in one day after her mother recommended the show, dressed as Brandy Norwood for the presentation.
She explained that, while other female figures on television are portrayed negatively, Brandy reminded her of herself and served as a role model.
“It’s fun,” Lewis said, adding that other people were telling her she looks similar to the actress.
Her favorite part of the costume was a '90s-looking sweater and denim vest, which Lewis said was already similar to her own style.
“It feels very surreal,” McCloud said, seeing the volunteers present in costume for the first time. “I didn’t know if it would turn out good, but it’s a great turnout.”
