Forty Kokomo High School students (and recent graduates) earned 2019 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar awards.
These students were recognized by the College Board for their exceptional achievement on college-level Advanced Placement exams. These 40 students completed a combined total of 306 AP exams.
“I am incredibly proud," said KHS Principal Angela Blessing in a press release. "These 40 AP Scholars exemplify what it means to be a Wildkat at Kokomo High School. Our students have the opportunity to take the most academically rigorous courses offered with 25 AP courses and 13 International Baccalaureate Diploma Program courses.
"Our students have earned more than $20,000 in incentive money from Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, which graciously provides incentives for our students who earn passing scores on AP and DP exams. Our AP and DP teachers put in countless hours working with our students. The KHS administration appreciates them so much for their hard work on behalf of the students.”
At KHS, 25 AP courses in art, English, mathematics, music, science, social studies, and world language – and their corresponding exams – are available to all students through the Advanced College Preparatory Program. KHS pays all AP exam fees for its students.
Seven KHS students were among the top 2.5% nationally who recorded an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these college-level exams to earn an AP Scholar with Distinction award. The students who earned this award are: Bowen Huang, Zhili Pan, Mackenzie Smith, Max White, Yuang Xiong, Gene Yang, and Ethan Zackschewski.
Smith, the Kokomo High School Class of 2019 valedictorian, graduated as an IB Diploma Program candidate, while also completing 11 AP courses. She recorded an average score of 3.64 on all AP exams. Smith is attending the University of Kentucky this school year to earn a degree in equine science before earning her doctor of veterinary medicine degree.
Five KHS students – Alex Bolinger, Levi Hrabos, Aditya Sood, Laura Weaver, and Brayden York – were named AP Scholars with Honor for being among the top 3% nationally who recorded an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these college-level exams.
In addition to graduating as an IB Diploma candidate, KHS Class of 2019 graduate Laura Weaver completed 12 Advanced Placement courses while at KHS, and maintained an average score of 3.33 on all AP exams. Weaver is attending Cedarville University on scholarship to earn a degree in physics, with a minor in Spanish, so she can become a physics teacher.
Another 28 KHS students were among the top 5% nationally who recorded scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams to earn an AP Scholar award.
The students who earned this award are: Sean Childers, Conner Coffy, Walker Coffy, Cadence Coy, Nguyen Huong, Liesl Elkin, Nathanael Elkin, Abigail Fain, Katherine Gilbody, Yutong Guo, Isabella Hu, Shiyun Huang, Molly Hunter, Tanner Irish, Phoenix Jefferson, Kevin Logan, Carter Moody, Sumin Park, Cole Scheiman, Michelle Stillwell, Taylor Susong, Kiley Trine, Xuan Vo, Julian Wallace, James Walters, Emily Whiteman, Tianbo Zhang, and Xinyue Zhang.
Walker Coffy, a Class of 2019 graduate, completed nine AP courses while at Kokomo High School, including every AP science course offered at KHS.
“I believe every KHS student should academically challenge themselves,” Coffy said in the release. “The best way is by taking the AP courses KHS has to offer. These AP courses greatly enhanced my academic growth, and looked great on my transcript. These AP courses helped my twin brother, Conner, and me earn full-ride scholarships to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. We plan to graduate debt-free with engineering degrees!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.