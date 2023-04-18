...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Carroll, Howard, Tipton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph
and Henry Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Kokomo High School students Halle Helmberger and Ellen Callane dance during a “The Great Gatsby” themed party Monday at the Elliott House. Students are in KHS’s International Baccalaureate Language & Literature class. The class is reading the novel.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ellie Geiselman and Madi Cox feuded while at a lavish 1920s party Monday afternoon.
Geiselman played the part of an aspiring actress, dancer and singer. Cox was an actress and a leader in the women’s empowerment movement. She wore a pink dress, a nod to the movement.
“I’m an established actress on Broadway, but I cut a lot of corners and sold my soul to get on Broadway,” Cox said.
Naturally, Geiselman was jealous.
It’s the sort of thing you’d find at a Jay Gatsby party. Gatsby, the title character of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” was known for throwing parties that saw the who’s who of society attend.
Kokomo High School International Baccalaureate students took part in a mock Gatsby party Monday afternoon at the Elliott House. The students are juniors in the IB Diploma Programme’s language and literature class, a two-year course.
They’re reading the “The Great Gatsby” in class.
“This is supposed to be a recreation of chapter three,” said teacher Aaron Blessing.
The Great Gatsby
The feud between Geiselman and Cox was all in fun. Every student had a persona for the party. In the mix were flappers, bootleggers and gangsters.
“Just like the novel works on gossip, every student has a story,” Blessing said.
Some story lines were messier than others.
Lizzie Hunter, clad in a fur coat, was engaged to a Rockefeller but in love with a poor boy.
Hunter’s dress was one she wore to a school dance; the fur coat was her grandma’s. Many of the girls wore handmade headbands.
Gatsby parties famously had no invites. People just showed up. A few seniors, who took part last year, showed up unannounced.
“All the elements Fitzgerald put in the novel, I try to have them think about,” Blessing said.
The language lit class has students do a fair share of writing, reading and responding to literature, similar to college English courses.
The Gatsby party has been part of the class for more than a few years. Only recently has the party been held at the Elliott House.
The venue makes for a nice historic touch.
“This is from the time period, it has the elements,” Blessing said.
Built in 1889, the Elliott House is named after its second owner Matthew Elliott, a historical figure in the local glass boom.
Students danced, ate lunch, posed for pictures, drank mock cocktails and played cards during the party. Kokomo Area Career Center students catered the event.
