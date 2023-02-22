Kokomo High School student Brian Fitts shows off his moves as singer-songwriter Ne-Yo on Wednesday during the high school's Black History Month Live Museum. The event had students portray Black musicians.
KHS students portray Black musicians for Black History Month
A dance party broke out during lunch Wednesday at Kokomo High School featuring some of the most recognizable Black musicians.
There was Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Hudson and Ice Cube, along with '90s girl group TLC.
It was all part of the high school’s 2023 edition of the Black History Month Live Museum, where students portray notable Black figures.
Student organizers J’lan Stewart and Tazariana Davis came up with the idea to have students portray Black musicians. Previous years saw students impersonate Black historical figures and entrepreneurs.
“We wanted to do a different variety of generations,” Stewart said.
“It broadens the category instead of making it limiting,” Davis added.
Students had to research their artist and get a letter of recommendation to participate.
Music played through speakers as students danced and lip-synced songs. Students at lunch joined the fun, too.
Brian Fitts portrayed Ne-Yo, a multi-Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter. Fitts brought the dance moves and captivated his fellow students.
“He’s one of my favorite artists of my generation,” he said. “He’s one of the most influential artists of the decade, in my opinion.”
Ne-Yo rose to fame in the mid- to late-2000s. The height of his career continued into the 2010s.
Fitts dressed for the occasion, donning a fedora, a signature look of the artist.
“I gotta learn his dance moves, though,” Fitts said. “I’m just going off the top of my head. This is all improv.”
Both Stewart and Davis participated in the live museum in previous years. Stewart portrayed actor Wayne Brady; Davis impersonated tennis player Serena Williams.
“I think we really like doing this because it’s a way for the community to come together to portray art,” Stewart said.
Kokomo High School celebrates Black History Month with a fact of the day read over the announcements each school day in February.
“I wish we could do more,” said Jenifer Luckey, English teacher and faculty co-sponsor for the event. “But I think that just this one event lets them express their passions, individually.”
Nineteen students participated Wednesday.
“It’s a good opportunity to celebrate Black culture and Black History Month,” said faculty co-sponsor Cheyenne Johnson. “I want them to be proud of who they are and celebrate it.”
