Energy was high at the first Kickball with the Law game at Studebaker Park on Thursday evening. But though the two teams sort of kept score and competed against each other to see who would officially come out on top, everyone was really on the same side.
That’s because the game – sponsored by the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church youth ministry, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the Kokomo Police Department – was mostly created as a community outreach opportunity to “humanize” the relationship between law enforcement and children, organizers said.
Even the teams reflected that ultimate goal, as both sides were made up of a mixture of children, deputies and police officers.
“It’s been on my heart for maybe the last three or four years, especially with the events that have happened nationwide that have kind of polarized people, especially with the African-American community and law enforcement,” Mt. Pisgah Pastor Lonnie Anderson Jr. said during a sit-down interview in his office last week. “So I just want to see us all build bridges and not walls or barriers, and we wanted to be really proactive as a church instead of reactive.”
Along with the game, there was also food, fellowship and plenty of opportunities to learn about each other, which Anderson said was the ultimate goal all along.
“It’s important for us to show law enforcement that this community is a community of people, loving people, and to show the other side too in that law enforcement are people as well,” Anderson noted. “We’re not each other’s enemies. We’re not at odds with each other.”
Anderson continued.
“It’s getting the point across that hey, officers laugh. Our kids laugh. Officers smile. Our kids smile. Officers eat hot dogs. Our kids eat hot dogs. We have a lot in common,” he noted. “This [kickball game] is to show police that these kids are people. They’re not felons. They’re not thieves. They’re not potential thugs. These are people with families and who like to laugh and joke. And the event is also to show our children that these officers aren’t bad. They have a job to do and are empowered by the laws of the land. But they also have families and like to laugh and joke too.”
Alonso Carter, youth pastor at Mt. Pisgah, agreed with Anderson, saying Kickball with the Law is about so much more than just kickball.
“We as people never struggle with finding the problem,” he said. “We’ve always struggled with finding the solution, and I think that this is a great attempt to find that solution. … At the end of the day, this is a safe event to establish healthy relationships.”
Kickball with the Law is just the first step in a consistent dialogue with law enforcement too, Anderson and Carter pointed out, as church officials hope to also engage with police as part of a community forum that will hopefully take place in October at Mt. Pisgah. Church officials even have dreams of one day being able to impact the juvenile court system and provide mentoring to some of its youth.
And Anderson’s ideas are a welcome sight to those who serve and protect the Howard County community.
“It’s [Thursday’s game] a great event,” Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said. “We always have interaction with the public. … We would love to be seen in a good light, a positive light, to have good interactions with people in the community as opposed to bad. … So it’s good to come out here tonight and play a little kickball with kids from their community [Mt. Pisgah] and some of the pastors and adults from Mt. Pisgah. .. It’s just great to be out here.”
KPD Maj. Brian Seldon echoed the sheriff’s sentiments.
“Most of the time, everybody sees us in our uniforms,” Seldon said. “They don’t get to see us out interacting and getting to be ourselves. I think it’s good to see police officers in a different light than when you constantly see us just because there’s a problem. But we do have a life outside of police work, and this game hopefully just enhances our personalization with everyone in the community.”
