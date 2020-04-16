“When is the world going to be done being sick?”
It’s a question Kokomo resident Darcy Bennett has heard time and time again recently from her 4-year-old son Brady.
And it’s a question Bennett said she doesn’t have an exact answer to either.
For weeks now Bennett — along with her husband Joey — have been navigating through this COVID-19 pandemic while also trying to keep things as normal as they can for their three sons.
Balancing e-Learning and work-from-home schedules while also creating memorable fun activities for the kids hasn’t always been easy, but she understands it’s important.
“When you start losing that sense of normalcy for the kids’ sake, for them, it makes them feel like their sense of security or safety is in question,” Darcy noted.
But life isn’t really normal right now, she admitted.
“There are days where they kind of have adapted to being at home,” Darcy said, “but then there are definitely days where you can see that their routines have been shifted, and they miss seeing their friends, being at school and having the structure of a normal day.
“For my bigger boys [Cameron, 9, and Caden, 8] … it was an abrupt end to their friends and their normal,” she continued. “… For them, they didn’t get to say ‘Goodbye, have a great summer, and I’ll see you in the fall.’ … So I think that’s what they’ve struggled with the most.”
The Bennett boys aren’t alone in that struggle.
COVID-19 has changed the landscape for millions of children across the country and around the world.
Schools and playgrounds are closed. Play dates have been canceled, and birthday parties have gone virtual.
So how do you reassure your children right now that they are safe and protected when the world outside is chaotic?
Some medical experts weigh in.
Maintaining dialogue
When it comes to talking with your children about COVID-19, Four County Chief Executive Officer and clinical psychologist Dr. Carrie Cadwell said there’s really no concrete way to do it.
“As a parent, you know your child,” she said. “I think you have to think about that and what makes the most sense for your child. … So have a general opener to a conversation to allow them to talk if they want, even if it’s just a check-in to say, ‘How’s it going for you?’”
These conversations are also often first dictated by observation, Cadwell added, citing how parents should keep an eye out for triggers or warning signs like irritability, withdrawal, trouble sleeping and general restlessness.
“It’s not always the greatest thing to force a conversation with your child but rather to listen to cues when they bring them up,” she said. “… I think the parents can provide a lot of just general support on a daily basis to kids simply through their parent-child engagement and the routines.
“Those things are really important, and if you have those, you can begin to think about what you’re listening and hearing from your child or what you’re seeing, and those are the things that tend to guide you in discussion,” Cadwell continued.
John Stark, mental health counselor at Integrity Family Counseling, agreed with Cadwell, adding that the dialogue should be open and honest but also different depending on the age or maturity level of the child.
“I always look at it like a suitcase,” Stark said. “If I was going on a trip, I wouldn’t pack a 50-pound suitcase for my 5-year-old son or daughter. I would pack something in a way that they can carry it. It’s the same way with other kinds of trauma we face in life. We want to pack it in a way that kids can understand.”
For toddlers through young grade-schoolers, this often means not even bringing up the subject of the virus unless it’s brought up by the child first, Cadwell and Stark said. And even then, simple and short explanations work best.
“I really feel like you can talk about what it means to just not get people sick all at one time,” Cadwell said. “… For some of these kids, they have learned about germs and bacteria and viruses in science class, how they spread and what we can do to protect ourselves. … I also think you remind them that they’re safe, and just like any other illness, we have to do the things we do to protect ourselves and stay healthy.”
For children in middle and high school, Cadwell and Stark noted that the COVID-19 dialogue can be more advanced while also not necessarily having to be overly detailed.
“They know things have changed, and they’re even at the point of where they talk about being bored at home,” Stark said. “Some might not necessarily understand completely about what’s going on, but they might have a loved one they’re concerned about and understand we’re all in this together. So you start the conversation there and just be upfront about it while also validating their thoughts and feelings.”
And while it’s easy for adults to become engrossed in COVID-19 media coverage, both experts said children aren’t able to process the information the same way adults can, often leading to unneeded levels of anxiety or trauma.
“Kids can be informed, but that information needs to be from the parent or guardian’s perspective,” Cadwell said, “not from watching the news.”
Cadwell added that just as important as how you communicate with your child is how you model your own behavior during this time too, because your kids are always watching.
“This all requires parents to be aware of how they are emotionally experiencing all of the challenges and structures that come along with being at home or, in some cases, experiencing layoffs,” Cadwell noted. “There are all sorts of things families are experiencing that are way out of a child’s control, and that can lead to issues [for children]. … So I think for parents, we equally have to talk about self-care.”
But as important as verbal reassurance is for your child in reducing anxiety, your physical connections are just as critical, Cadwell and Stark said.
Helping kids cope
“Routine, routine routine,” Stark noted. “You have to have a structure and routine. Structure creates security for all of us, not just kids. So try to have some sort of set schedule every day for every member of the family.”
What that looks like is different for every family, Stark added, but he said structure for children means having a regular wake-up time, school schedule, mealtime and bedtime routine.
“Having a set structure for how you’re going to move through the day helps a lot,” he said. “What I suggest, if they have e-Learning, do it in the morning, have some sort of structured activity in the afternoon and some type of family activity in the evening, whether it’s playing a board game or doing a puzzle. And between all that, try to make sure you get outside, even if it’s just to take a walk.”
Try keeping those social connections that make us human in the first place, Cadwell added.
This could mean allowing your child to have video chats with their friends, she said, or even visiting a grandparent’s house while staying outside and safely on the other side of the window.
“It requires us all to be creative about how we spend time with each other within all these stay-at-home initiatives,” Cadwell said. “I think there’s also a lot of imagination and creativity that’s coming from parents, and one of the best ways for kids to problem solve is by using that imagination, creativity and family connection.”
And at the end of the day, it’s that family connection that matters most, the experts said, the one that kids will likely remember long after COVID-19 has disappeared.
“I think this time right now is huge for several reasons,” Stark noted. “I think we all actually love that time when we have the ability to shut down and be home for a little bit. I think it forces us to engage, especially as parents. To do something like enjoy a board game is something a lot of times we don’t get to do because our lives are so hectic and always on the go.
“So this is a great time to refocus on our values within our families,” he continued. “… This is not normal for anybody. … But the biggest thing you can do as a family is move through it together.”
