While many kids — adults too — were content to stay indoors during Winter Storm Landon, some took the opportunity to help their communities.
With schools closed and snow shovels in hand, a select few helped their neighbors dig out after the two-day storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Howard County.
Jennifer Brumley’s three sons were out and about the last three days offering to shovel snow for their neighbors. Brumley said they live in a Kokomo neighborhood where most people are elderly. Her sons, Xander, Riley and Giles, shoveled for free.
“I’m their mom and did not even tell them to shovel, they did it on their own,” Brumley said in a message to the Kokomo Tribune.
Brumley said their neighbors were appreciative of the good deeds.
“I loved all the phone calls about how great of a surprise it was to wake up to clean driveways and trash taken up from the curb and mail brought in,” she said.
Noah Flatt and Christian Peterson in Logansport did the same thing for their elderly neighbors.
“(Neighbors) told them if it wasn’t for them they’d have not been able to get out,” said Brittany Beady, Noah’s mother.
Fourteen-year-old Breyanna Shaw braved the steady snowfall Thursday as she shoveled walkways in her Bon Air neighborhood. In a picture sent to the Tribune by her mom, Shaw is seen trudging through calf-high snow.
Tiffany Shaw said her daughter was out for about four hours Thursday, cleaning three sidewalks, a couple patios and three driveways.
She was out again Friday with a few friends.
“She likes to help others,” her mom said via email.
Vinny Miller, 9, and Gina Wiles, 10, who were featured in the Tribune on Thursday were back out Friday with their dad shoveling people out.
They had done another seven driveways by 2 p.m. Friday. Miller made another $141 in tips.
“They are doing an amazing job truly,” their dad, Chris Miller, said in a text.
Bethany Auth’s three kids made $140 in donations for shoveling a few driveways in Russiaville on Friday.
“They didn’t even set out to earn money but help others and have fun in the snow,” Auth said in a message. “One gentleman told them he was so proud of them for taking the initiative to do it.”
