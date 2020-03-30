A Kokomo woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early-Sunday morning near Russiaville.
Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West 220 South around 3 a.m. Sunday where they were greeted by Travis Nelson of Bringhurst, according to a Howard County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) press release.
Nelson told police that he was the passenger in a 2019 Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound on County Road 220 South when it went off the roadway and struck some trees before coming to rest in a nearby creek.
The vehicle's driver, Mariah Mallot, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Police did not release any other details of the crash pending autopsy and further investigation.
The HCSO was assisted at the scene by the Howard County Coroner's Office, Russiaville Fire and Ambulance, Community Howard EMS and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.