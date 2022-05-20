Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.