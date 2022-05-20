The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation presented its 50th annual Darrell Hodson Awards to local fourth- through eighth-grade students.

The annual awards recognize students who show the most improvement in their grades. They are nominated by their teachers.

Students, listed by school, include:

Boulevard Elementary School

Jacob Stewart

Saydee Ray

Elwood Haynes Elementary School

Landyn Giesen

Corbin Clark

Lafayette Park Elementary School

Ray’Jon Williams

Dalila Brown

Pettit Park Elementary School

Jacob Roberts

Malaki Paul

Sycamore Elementary School

Kaven Lengacher

Jaedon Vasquez-Lopez

Wallace Elementary School

Joshua Merriweather

Preston Hickman

Bon Air Middle School

Natalee Rose

Anastasia Newman

Kylie Kane

Central Middle School

Sapphira Tharp

Madelyn Rogers

Alexis Ledbetter

Maple Crest Middle School

Sarah Porter

Aracell Martinez

Reagan Carpenter

Eastern Elementary School

Dylan Tanous

Kamryn Romero

Eastern Middle School

Brooklyn England

Lorelai Sutherlin

Kennedy Stone

Howard Elementary School

Wesley Underwood

Ella DeLong

Colin Cook

Northwestern Elementary School

Baze Small

Claisy Hunter

Jim Cook

Northwestern Middle School

Nora Wagner

Merrick Catt

Taylor Elementary School

Jaycee Hall

Taylor Middle School

Desiraya Duncan

Brayleigh Blane

Heaven Berry

Corbyn Karnes

Western Intermediate School

Logan Chandler

Carter Young

Western Middle School

Austin Yard

Austin Stevenson

Grayson Miller

Darrell Hodson, a local attorney, was instrumental in establishing the Foundation for the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, according to local officials. Hodson believed that students trying their very best should be rewarded for their efforts. At his passing, the Foundation created and sponsored the Darrell Hodson Awards in his name.

