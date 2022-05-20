The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation presented its 50th annual Darrell Hodson Awards to local fourth- through eighth-grade students.
The annual awards recognize students who show the most improvement in their grades. They are nominated by their teachers.
Students, listed by school, include:
Boulevard Elementary School
Jacob Stewart
Saydee Ray
Elwood Haynes Elementary School
Landyn Giesen
Corbin Clark
Lafayette Park Elementary School
Ray’Jon Williams
Dalila Brown
Pettit Park Elementary School
Jacob Roberts
Malaki Paul
Sycamore Elementary School
Kaven Lengacher
Jaedon Vasquez-Lopez
Wallace Elementary School
Joshua Merriweather
Preston Hickman
Bon Air Middle School
Natalee Rose
Anastasia Newman
Kylie Kane
Central Middle School
Sapphira Tharp
Madelyn Rogers
Alexis Ledbetter
Maple Crest Middle School
Sarah Porter
Aracell Martinez
Reagan Carpenter
Eastern Elementary School
Dylan Tanous
Kamryn Romero
Eastern Middle School
Brooklyn England
Lorelai Sutherlin
Kennedy Stone
Howard Elementary School
Wesley Underwood
Ella DeLong
Colin Cook
Northwestern Elementary School
Baze Small
Claisy Hunter
Jim Cook
Northwestern Middle School
Nora Wagner
Merrick Catt
Taylor Elementary School
Jaycee Hall
Taylor Middle School
Desiraya Duncan
Brayleigh Blane
Heaven Berry
Corbyn Karnes
Western Intermediate School
Logan Chandler
Carter Young
Western Middle School
Austin Yard
Austin Stevenson
Grayson Miller
Darrell Hodson, a local attorney, was instrumental in establishing the Foundation for the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, according to local officials. Hodson believed that students trying their very best should be rewarded for their efforts. At his passing, the Foundation created and sponsored the Darrell Hodson Awards in his name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.