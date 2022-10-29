It’s a crowded field for three at-large seats on the Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees.
Two incumbents, board president Lisa Hemmeger and Lisa Ellison, are both running for reelection against 10 other candidates.
Below are survey responses from candidates. Candidates were also asked to supply photos.
Lisa Ellison
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
I am running for Kokomo School Board because I am proud of what our district has achieved, and I would like to be part of new opportunities moving forward. We have innovative programs designed to help all students learn in the ways they learn best, and I am excited to be part of the continuous growth of our district.
One of the top issues facing our school district is the labor shortage. From teachers to bus drivers to paraprofessionals to substitute teachers, we haven’t been able to fill all of our necessary positions. As a result, we have had to ask our current staff members to take on even more responsibilities to ensure the best quality education for our students. Another top issue facing our district is inadequate funding by the Indiana legislature. These two issues are directly related, because if the state would fully fund the costs of education, we could afford to raise salaries to attract even more employees.
Another serious issue being faced by all schools is the learning loss experienced by students as a result of COVID. Our staff members are working hard to help students to recover from this learning loss, and we appreciate the efforts of our staff and the students’ families in this work.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
My understanding of finance began with my formal education. My undergraduate degree was in a double major of economics and political science, and my graduate work was in public policy analysis, specializing in unemployment policy. I taught Advanced Placement economics at Kokomo High School for 26 years. I also taught a course in applied economics with a heavy emphasis on personal finance.
My experience in budgeting comes from leadership roles with local organizations. I serve as a member of the Board of Directors for City of Firsts Community Federal Credit Union, where I chair the Policy Committee and am a member of the Asset and Liability Management Committee. In that role, we analyze budgets and financial conditions on a monthly basis. I am also vice president of the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo and secretary/board member for Kokomo Community Concerts, non-profits which must work within limited budgets. More recently, I have helped write grants for Project Access, which requires a strong understanding of budgets.
The eight years I have served on the Kokomo School Board have given me extensive experience in understanding multi-million-dollar budgets. Our business director has done an outstanding job in presenting and explaining the budgets each year, and that guidance has been instrumental in understanding budgeting. In addition, I have attended several budgeting seminars and conference sessions of the National School Boards Association and the Indiana School Boards Association.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
The return to full in-class instruction will help recovery from learning loss. Changes in rules about quarantines and reduction in absenteeism are important, as teachers can give one-on-one guidance to students in their classrooms.
The return to routines should also help with the recovery from learning loss. Students lost the experience of school structure during the pandemic, and some students are struggling to meet expectations for school behavior and performance. Helping children to make this transition will reduce anxiety and improve the students’ ability to learn.
Teachers have been involved in professional development, using professional learning communities and collaboration to improve their instruction and better understand the data that gauge student progress. Trauma-informed education has been an important aspect of professional development, and after the struggles faced by students during COVID, this is an even more important consideration. An increased emphasis on reading and math, along with teachers continually improving their techniques, will help to improve student outcomes.
Partnerships with outside programs, such as Kokomo Schools’ partnerships with Bridges Outreach and the Carver Center, can provide after-school tutoring with local volunteers. This additional individualized attention can help improve student achievement and promote relationships that can help keep students in school.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Increasing pay would be a great start. In our last contract, pay for teachers at Kokomo schools increased significantly. However, schools are still limited in our ability to increase pay. In our current budget, 92% of our education fund is spent for wages and benefits. With limited funding from the Indiana legislature, our hands are tied.
One factor that could go a long way toward attracting and retaining teachers is to show teachers the respect they have earned. Teachers are dedicated professionals who give of themselves every day — mentally, physically, emotionally, financially — for their students. Board members, parents, students, community members and legislators need to support and respect teachers for the professionals they are.
Recent legislative efforts to reduce qualifications to earn a teaching credential are NOT the answer. Putting less qualified teachers in the classroom — at a time when we expect more than ever from teachers and students — is a poor policy choice. Paying teachers the salaries they deserve, and showing them the respect they have earned, is the answer to drawing more teachers into careers in education.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I firmly believe that in-class instruction is the best way for the vast majority of students to achieve academic success. That said, online instruction can be a good alternative in specific situations, based on student needs. Some students with significant anxiety cannot concentrate in a room filled with other students. Many students with serious medical conditions cannot attend in-class instruction. Older students with work or family responsibilities cannot attend school during the traditional school day. For these students, online instruction can be the best method to achieve a high school diploma.
Kokomo High School’s Twilight Program provides the best of both worlds — online instruction with certified teachers available for one-on-one help with coursework. Students can work on classwork at a time convenient for them. Direct help from a teacher is available for students who choose to attend in person in the evening.
In general, it is critically important that online learning programs be credible. They should meet the Indiana Academic Standards and hold students accountable for actually learning the material.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
Last year, the Kokomo School Board was approached by bus drivers who had three requests: a $2 per hour raise, an extension of their paychecks throughout the summer and a voluntary recognition of their unionization through AFSCME. In their letter to the board, the bus drivers repeatedly referred to being “disrespected,” but never elaborated on that disrespect. Our board voted unanimously to grant two of the bus drivers’ requests: the raise and extension of their paychecks. However, I was among the five board members who voted against voluntary recognition of the union. We were — and still are — clearly prepared to discuss demands and requests of our classified staff. I am still deeply concerned about disrespect the bus drivers feel or felt, and I would appreciate it if the bus drivers would bring up the issue for discussion. I did not support unionization because I believed that we could resolve issues among ourselves without an intermediary.
I deeply support labor unions, as I recognize that they created the middle class in our country. As a public school corporation, we don’t have a private firm’s ability to raise prices to cover increased labor costs. To pay one set of staff members more means that we must pay another set of staff members less. We are working hard to increase the pay and improve the working conditions of ALL of our employees, and we appreciate their dedication and effort on behalf of our students.
Matt Hartke
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
My wife and I have three sons in KSC, so we have a vested interest in the future of KSC. I believe the top issues facing Kokomo schools is the issue of parental rights. That is a broad topic that needs broken down but includes things like school choice and open school board meetings. We need to ensure that the things being prioritized are education, not the sexualization or indoctrination of our children. Our children are our heritage and gift from God, we need to do our best in raising and educating them by putting our best in them, not filling them with hate or stealing their innocence (Psalm 127:3).
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have served inside of churches and not for profits for the last 22 years of my life. Living in the realm of budgeting, fundraising and accounting is the place in which I have served for the majority of my life. Proverbs 15:22 says, “Without council plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.” With that said, I look forward to working along with others on the Board in facing any challenge in front of us.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Statistically speaking over the years from a global standard, learning loss is not something that is new. Learning loss is something that has been exasperated from the pandemic. While focusing efforts through curriculum and resources to focus on the areas of reading and math are huge, there are also creative ways that I have seen that are being offered outside of the classroom as well for resources through technology and tutoring. Working with teachers and parents for what works is essential for that success to happen.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The number one issue when you talk to teachers no matter the age or entry level is pay. That needs to be addressed and needs to be seriously addressed. That is at the entry level and the retention level. On the recruitment side, my wife has experienced this as well as my sister when it comes to licensing and recruiting. We have many people within our own community who have the degree and the ability to teach, but don’t have the right certification between states or background moving between states to teach within Indiana. With the right legislation, that can be fixed. We can do that. We should do that.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
It starts with the parent. If the parent is opting in to online learning for a permanent learning option, then the entire curriculum obviously looks different than it would for a student who is going online for a program like i-Ready or Khan Academy. When it comes to an in-person learning option of the parent, I am of the opinion that online learning should be used in the case of 1) illness of the child, 2) snow cancellation for the retention of the school day for the calendar year, 3) or the long term illness of the student.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
As a potential school board member, I was not in the room for these conversations and had to read about these efforts after the fact. As such, I don’t know today how I would vote without listening to both sides on this issue. James 4:17 does tell me exactly what I am to do and that is the right thing. When we choose our own agenda and selfish pride over others, that is how our children, other people and neighbors get hurt. I plan to do the right thing. That is what I intend to, with the help of God.
Debra Hearn
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
1) I believe parent and student rights and liberties need to be protected in the educational school system. 2) Protecting parent’s right to be informed, involved and be able to express ideas or concerns regarding the execution, quality and content of the information being taught in the classroom. 3) The content of information being taught in the classrooms.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have previously held job positions in manufacturing, small business and the real estate profession that required such skills.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I believe talking with teachers and getting their perspective is on building and implementing solutions to get students caught up to grade level is critical. Communicating with to schools with excellent success rates in getting their students up to grade level would be an option. I believe remote learning has been massive detriment to educating students and (sic)
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Good communication and teacher support from administration personnel is key to keeping good teachers. Examine the salaries of our teachers to make sure we are paying them adequately. Student behavior and discipline must become a priority, so the classroom is an environment in which the teacher is able to actually teach, not be the disciplinarian. Teachers sought a career in teaching because they love what they do — teach! Our children are the most important aspect of the future; let us provide a respectful, quiet classroom atmosphere.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Important learning skills, content, interaction and discussion is lost using online learning. Most students need to be challenged and/or helped to understand and retain information. Not every child learns in the same capacity. Some learn better with active hands-on learning as opposed to just reading or hearing a teacher explain material & information. Therefore, I believe online learning should only be used for very specific situations that students might find themselves in and not for an extended period of time if it can be helped.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
I am not familiar with the negotiations with the union, but would certainly be open to listening to their concerns and help to find solutions to those items.
Lisa Hemmeger
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo Schools?
I am running for the Kokomo School Board to help continue the good work and progress being made by our Superintendent Dr. Mike Sargent and his staff on behalf of the Kokomo School Corporation students and their families.
Serving as a board member at-large has been a rewarding experience, and I have learned so much as I have worked through the ranks by serving as secretary, vice president, and currently, board president. I also am proud that the current board has earned a “Commendable” EGA (Exemplary Governance Award) from the Indiana School Boards Association as several of us have attended continuous improvement and professional development ISBA core activities. I also have experienced the most important function of a school board … hiring a quality superintendent, who keeps students first in all decisions.
The top issues and challenges facing Kokomo schools are the same ones facing most Indiana school corporations: staff shortages, online learning and declining enrollment at public schools. Teacher candidates simply do not exist to fill all the job openings. Recent state funding increases are helping us come closer to paying our teachers what they deserve; but those funding increases are long overdue. Still, I commend our state legislators for recognizing the value of our teachers.
One of the main jobs of the school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Concerning the annual corporation budget, the job of the school board is to make sure we have in place a competent business director, who understands school finance, which seems to change annually. Dramatic changes were introduced in 2019 to Indiana when the Department of Local Government Finance moved to three funds — Education Fund / Debt Service Fund / Operations Fund. Remember, school corporations must deal with an “estimated” budget as it builds its annual budget. District officials are forced to deal with so many estimates, such as assessed valuation, and other adjustments like capital development or developmental disabilities. Kokomo Schools has had, and continues to have, some of the most respected business directors in the State of Indiana.
Because of this expertise, I feel I have learned a great deal concerning the school budget during my tenure on the Kokomo School Board. While serving as board secretary, one of the duties of that position was to be the board liaison and review the monthly corporation claims before each board meeting. That was an outstanding learning experience for me in school finance because our business director helped me understand the different facets of how the corporation budget are divided and allocated, while teaching me how certain funds can be expended for only certain expenditures.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
That “learning loss” happened in all aspects of our students’ lives. We recognize the learning loss that came from not being in the classroom, and Kokomo Schools continues to offer summer enhancement programs, particularly focused on reading and math skills, for any student identified with “learning loss.” In addition, Kokomo’s teachers continually conduct assessments of their students so they can do their very best to meet each student’s individual learning needs based on the results of those assessments.
I also believe that our schools must address the “learning loss” that the pandemic stole within our students’ socialization skills. I believe our students being engaged and participating in the extra-curricular activities, such as athletics, clubs and the arts, outside the classroom make a huge difference. Students who are engaged are motivated, and eager to learn and excel.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Kokomo schools has many of those incentives in place with our TOP program for new teachers; our mentors program, which helps our teachers new to the profession receive guidance from experienced teachers; and our professional development opportunities are outstanding. Our corporation has enjoyed a legacy of multi-generation teachers from the same families. I also believe that by offering our families academic learning-style choices, such as STEM, Integrated Arts, International Baccalaureate, Gifted & Talented and career-oriented programs, Kokomo schools is giving our teachers the opportunity to find what style of learning best suits their teaching style. This variety of pathways allows our teachers to be both dedicated and passionate.
There are different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should be utilized only for special situations, such as natural disasters or specialized medical situations, or to meet the learning needs of students. Concerning what online learning should look like, I believe it should resemble an interactive classroom as closely as possible. That’s why I like our virtual learning program because through the technology in place, via TV’s, our virtual (online) students are active participants in the classroom lessons while they have the ability to ask, or answer, questions in real time.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
This board has worked very hard to make sure ALL employees who make a difference in the lives of our Kokomo School Corporation students are compensated fairly.
Warren D. Holloman Sr.
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
I am running for the Kokomo School Board to give the working families of Kokomo a voice on the school board. The board must be receptive and open to the concerns of all stakeholders of the school system which include parents, professional and non-professional staff, students, and community leaders.
In my opinion the top issues facing the board are the low test scores at two elementary schools and one middle school which are under performing when compared to state average. There has been some improvement through the implementation of the transformation zone model approach at these schools, but this program is approaching its sunset. I strongly believe there needs to be an early childhood education piece attached to any new educational models moving forward. If we build the children’s education on this early foundation, there is a much better chance for equitable educational opportunities for all the district’s children.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
In my current duties as one of three trustees of UAW Local 685, we routinely audit the books of the local. In addition, I have earned a master’s degree in business from Indiana University Kokomo which will serve me well as I navigate the finances of the district. I look forward to being a good steward of the taxpayers’ funds.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
One plan of attack would be to increase instructional time in those subject areas. Another would be to reduce time out of schools for fall and spring breaks or shorten summer vacation time so that more time can be devoted to the areas of math and reading or other core subjects.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
To retain one of the most valued assets the district has which is our experienced teachers, we could increase pay and offer other incentives. We could expand our recruitment process to include HBCU graduates which would also help with diversity within the district. The district could offer help with paying off student loans or subsidize housing if the new hires stay with the district for a predetermined time. The district could also recruit people with four-year degrees and offer them a job with a pathway to earning their teaching certifications.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I believe online learning for eighth graders and under should be of the hybrid variety, if possible, when used. This would include some in-class learning and an online component. The ninth-twelfth graders in my opinion can master the virtual-only platform to a much higher degree.
So, as we have seen, during this pandemic, natural disasters, or during some other once in-a-lifetime event, utilizing virtual learning can be beneficial to children and their learning. I think especially in high school, online classes allow students to take advanced classes and extra credit classes for college.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
I would absolutely vote to recognize the bus drivers’ if they wanted to unionize while I was a school board member. Our drivers, teachers, and other staff work closely with our most precious gift, our children. These workers should have voice in their workplace and a seat at the negotiation table.
Ann Ihms
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
I am a graduate of public school and I support the mission of our state constitution: “Knowledge and learning, generally diffused throughout a community, being essential to the preservation of a free government; it shall be the duty of the General Assembly to encourage, by all suitable means, moral, intellectual, scientific, and agricultural improvement; and to provide, by law, for a general and uniform system of Common Schools, wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.”
As a citizen of Kokomo Center School District, I want to help restore faith and hope in the public schools to accomplish this diffusion of “knowledge and learning.” Public schools should indeed be public — parental involvement and parental direction of all parts of their children’s education should be paramount. Too many “leaders” in our country put their children in private education while not working to improve the public education they leave for everyone else. Money is not the answer to improvement at this point. The General Assembly has approved the funds — the answer for improvement is a return to the encouragement of moral and intellectual studies. As a school board member, I hope to help encourage more parents to openly share their concerns and hopes for their children and help Kokomo Center Schools meet those desires.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I own and manage a small business with employees, budgets, purchasing accounts, customer service, bill paying, government-private interactions, contracts and deadlines. The small business world is an incredible learning environment for government positions. I wish more small business people would run for office. We don’t like waste and we don’t like selfishness. The goal is always to serve the customer and meet needs. I know when to ask for professional help when needed from our lawyers and accountants.
Several years ago, when I was questioning some items in the school budget the superintendent told me it wasn’t right to include interest on loans when figuring the cost of a project. Note: this was not any of the current superintendents. I have scrutinized published school budgets and, yes, I do ask questions because I want to understand and agree with categories and amounts before just signing off because I am told to.
Financial accountability is one of the hallmarks of good leadership. My husband of 40 years and I have always held each other accountable for purchases and spending goals. We were able to send all three of our children to college debt free. We know that is a huge blessing, but it didn’t happen by chance. We purposefully worked as a family toward that goal. We are currently debt free and my goal as a school board member would be to see that happen for the school district as well.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
This is a hugely important question and it is one our whole community should be involved in addressing. We the people are the government. Americans are ruled by and for the people. We have all been through a very disturbing period in our history. I do not believe the schools should have been closed. Children have to continue being educated no matter what is happening in society. Each year of a child’s life is extremely important.
A school board member can share ideas, but it is up to the administration to be willing to implement them. Unfortunately, Kokomo High School is currently listed in the bottom half of Indiana’s schools. As a citizen of this community, I am not happy with that status. I believe we could “catch” up and overcome all this loss of learning by eliminating or at least limiting the use of electronic devices. I know this is extremely controversial and even parents have told me that is not possible. I will say it again — eliminate or at least vastly limit the use of electronic devices. If for one semester we could bring in an “army” of retired people to one-on-one read with and help all the children phonetically read we would see an amazing thing happen. Children would learn to like to read and they would begin to excel in all subjects. Just ask Dr. Ben Carson how reading worked for him thanks to the wisdom of his mother.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Get discipline back in the schools. All children will benefit if respect for authority is returned to society and where is there a better place for that return to discipline than the public schools? Some teachers have told me they cannot teach anymore — they feel like baby sitters. I believe early retirement could be slowed down if older teachers had more control of their classroom.
Teacher certification needs to be reevaluated. Homeschoolers have proven that teacher certification is not the key to a good education. The imparting of knowledge is the key and that is what great teachers do. I witnessed an area school board vote in a biology teacher who had gotten a D in all his biology courses. The school board was shocked that they were asked to approve such a teacher for that subject but the administration told them that was the only candidate they could find. Our school could work with the state legislators to open up the qualifications for “teachers” within the schools.
I come from a long line of teachers. I very much respect teaching as a profession. Good teachers are the most important professionals in a community. That is not an overstatement. More top students will consider becoming teachers if everyone can again honor the profession.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Interesting question since I just advocated the removal of electronic devices — for one semester. The opportunity for students to learn foreign languages and watch educational videos on endless subjects makes online learning a valuable tool for every student. A school in South Africa teaches vocal and instrumental music for students worldwide. I am hoping to make use of their services for my Sunday school class online this year.
Online learning with homeschoolers is done effectively with live classes, teacher coaches, and/or ‘canned” classes where students basically watch lectures and do the textbook work as a “regular” student without the direct class participation. They need to do all this, however, with the supervision of their parents. To make it work takes discipline — To instruct or educate; to inform the mind; to prepare by instructing in correct principles and habits. Discipline is as much a part of online learning as direct classroom learning. Accountability from the student is required and that takes hard work. One of the main jobs, I believe, of adults is to protect children — morally, physically, mentally, and spiritually. This job of protection is harder now because of the internet, but it can be done. If a family chooses this mode of education, then I can fully support them in that decision and I have ideas on how schools could aid in this instruction method.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
I have been to a meeting when this issue was raised, and I understand both sides. I would not vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union at this time, because I would prefer to address each individual driver as a professional and work with them on concerns and issues they see. That is how I see all positions in regards to interactions with children. As representatives of the people, I would prefer to see school staffing a number one agenda item for the board. Salaries of everyone within the district need to be scrutinized. Discipline issues on the buses need to be firmly addressed with administration fully and immediately addressing problems so drivers do not feel like they need to have union representation
Robert “Andrew” McGimpsey
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
In May of 2021, I read a January Indiana economic digest story that the school board had approved 2.5 million dollars to be allocated to bring in an outside contractor (EducatoraAide) to use 6 months of training time to teach educators about “implicit bias.” This is time that took away from preparing educators for addressing the setbacks that the shutdowns of 2020 have perpetuated.
Being unable to get time at public hearings on the issue, I held the door for the board president as she was leaving and was able to ask her about this expenditure as well as the fact that part of the programs training material lays out “partners for cultural transformation” listing nine separate groups of people and data points, but parents and children are nowhere on the list.
Asked if this was where the school should be putting 2.5 million dollars, the president replied that the school board doesn’t look into the material, they simply take what the administration brings to them and provides for it from the budget.
Asked if maybe the person signing the check shouldn’t do due diligence before signing over 2.5 million to an outside group, her reply “we don’t have the time to look into everything that gets proposed.”
This was after she gaveled down the custodial representative who was trying to bring issues they faced, for not being “on the agenda” earlier in the meeting.
I’m running to make hearing from the public what sets the agenda.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
For the last eight years, I’ve been in a middle management role with two different companies in Kokomo whose mission is to provide services for special needs adults, specifically operating group homes and occasionally providing support to individuals in a one-on-one setting.
In that role I was directly overseeing the budgeting of individuals’ finances as well as the finances of the company, prioritizing expenses and balancing budgets.
The budgeting process for individuals also heavily involved communication with the county, state and occasionally federal benefits offices to ensure that my client’s funding was available to them and ensuring that all applications for benefits and grants were promptly provided to the appropriate officer.
The budgeting process for homes had the added factor of overseeing the budgeting for residential maintenance, staffing hours and providing specialty equipment in the home.
In 2017, I was placed in a home that was running 40% over budget, and with minimal structural changes to the budget planning, our team bought into the vision presented to them and we brought the budget back in line in a little under 5 months.
My work has also required the writing of funding and grant requests on behalf of the clients I served.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
The first priority is changing the school board bylaws which limit public speaking to people who have signed up to speak on the last working day before the next school board meeting.
I propose opening the sign-up page at 8 a.m. the day of the school board meeting and allowing individuals to sign up to speak in person one hour before the start of the meeting.
Hearing directly from the parents of students is the first and most important step in finding an effective set of solutions.
A plan I have read about and would promote to the public is providing overtime funding for qualified teachers to provide tutoring hours to students struggling with math and reading.
As well as creating tutoring pods as needed in communities that would struggle with transporting students to extra tutoring sessions.
No plan can be enacted and effective without the people responsible for funding the plan hearing from the the parents of the students, and from the educators about what roadblocks they are facing. Currently the people writing checks for funding have made it clear by the bylaws they have established that they don’t feel they have the time to hear from the parents, teachers or the public.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Changing the school board bylaws would allow the teachers easier access to discuss the issues they are facing at the public meetings should they feel that the administration or the union are not being responsive, which would give the board direct insight into what circumstances are contributing to educator shortages.
Between September and October, the board was given 32 resignation letters, which I was made aware of by a former teacher I spoke to at First Friday downtown. It was expressed to me that the teachers have concerns, yet the board does not seem interested in hearing from the teachers and simply accepts resignation letters. (the resignations are documented in the board meeting minutes)
I’m open to programs budgeting for performance bonuses to retain teachers who excel in their roles.
Kokomo school corporation has a C rating from the Indiana Department of Education and a mass exodus of teachers. By opening up the public comments during board meetings, we can find out from those involved directly in the work what unique challenges they face. We should look to reward teachers who rise to these unique challenges in these unique times.
Possibly propose a program by which education students can work in the school part-time, giving the school an opportunity to be the first option for recent educator graduates.
First retaining the teachers we have now, and providing them with the tools they need to successfully help the student recover from the setbacks in reading and mathematics must be a priority.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
As someone who is currently using online education to obtain my certification in education psychology, I am very much in favor of utilizing online tools.
Having also worked with young people as a supervisor, and as a parent to two young children, I recognize that maintaining consistency is key for children and young people of all ages to excel. To that end, any online education should be set on a consistent pre-established schedule.
The input from parents is critical when settling on curriculum, and any change in scheduling between home-based online learning and an in-person setting.
Based on limited conversations I’ve had to this point, the consensus opinion leans strongly towards online educational tools being a supplement to in-person learning and in no way a replacement or quasi-replacement.
Input from teachers about the unique challenges involved in online education should be taken into account when settling on the role of online education in our schools.
Due to the current setbacks in reading and math proficiency, an online curriculum that provides a full day of focus on math, reading and writing, which can be turned to in the event of school closure due to weather or other unforeseen events, should be explored.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
I don’t know at this time.
I don’t know precisely because at the June 21’ school board meeting I attended the representative speaking for the bus drivers and custodial staff tried to bring up four separate issues they as staff faced, and she was curtly told for three of the four that those weren’t “on the agenda.” The board president told her “thank you” after interrupting her multiple times to tell her that she couldn’t speak to an issue because it “wasn’t on the agenda,” and the rep settled for saying the drivers and custodial staff just wanted to know why they couldn’t have some minimal guarantees as part of their employment.
Her microphone was shut off and the board disbanded the meeting after congratulating themselves 20 minutes after the meeting had started.
I do know that after the shutdowns of 2020 the educators had some guarantees, while the staff who get up before dawn to start the process of providing transportation for students and keeping a clean, safe environment for students were told they were non-essential and then told their concerns weren’t “On the agenda” for the school board.
There may be some contractual changes that can be made which would provide guarantees that wouldn’t necessitate unionization, but without actually being able to hear the issues that the staff face I can’t promise to vote for a union. I can promise that I won’t dismiss the bus drivers and custodial staff as being outside the agenda.
Nicole Fain Mundy
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
I am running for school board because I believe that good public schools are the foundation of a strong community. I believe that my experience as a parent, an educator, a former president and 1st vice president of Kokomo Teachers Association, and my education make me uniquely qualified for this position. Kokomo schools has amazing opportunities for our kids; that’s why I choose to send my children to Kokomo. We need to build upon those opportunities. I spent my career giving students and educators a voice and trying to do what is best for them. I would like to continue to do that at this level.
I believe the following issues are paramount to Kokomo schools: attracting and retaining teachers, transparency regarding school policies and what’s happening in our schools, as well as strengthening the home-to-school relationship by building trust and providing an avenue for parents to ask questions and share concerns and/or praises with the school board and district level administration. I want Kokomo to be a school where teachers want to teach, students want to learn, and parents want to send their children to be educated.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I negotiated the last several contracts for Kokomo’s teachers. Doing so required that I have a working knowledge of the rules and regulations that govern the school budget, as well as understanding school funding and how it works. School funding is complicated; there are two funds: educational and operational: and each is restricted on how they are spent. This experience with negotiations, as well as the work I did to earn principal licensure, gives me the background knowledge necessary to work with and understand a school budget.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Schools have to meet students where they are and provide resources to help them get back on track. This could be as simple as enrichment activities within the classroom, small group work, or it could be more in depth and involve the adults at home.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
This particular question hits close to home, as I never imagined myself leaving the classroom, but as single mom of three, two of whom are college-age, I could no longer continue living paycheck to paycheck. I wanted to be able to help my kids start their life journeys debt free, rather than saddled with student loan debt, like so many others, including their mom.
To attract and retain teachers, schools must create a working environment that is positive for teachers. Teachers need to feel supported, respected and heard. They need a manageable workload and they must be paid for their expertise in their content area. School communities need to put pressure on our lawmakers to fully fund our local schools as they promised to do when they changed how schools are funded.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Most students learn best in a classroom with a qualified teacher. Online learning options should be used as the exception and not the rule. Remote learning should only take place when the weather makes travel to school dangerous for students, teachers and other school staff. That said, Kokomo doesn’t cancel school very often so it would not be over utilized. Virtual classes — those that are asynchronous and require students to log-in during a specified class time as well as those that require students work independently — should have strict participation rules that are explained to students and parents, and those rules should be enforced. Kids just don’t learn as much of they do not actively participate in learning opportunities provided during class. Finally, teaching an online class takes additional work — teachers should have a choice, not be voluntold, they are teaching an online class and they should be compensated for extra work.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
YES! Our support staff plays a vital role in our schools. Schools cannot function without our bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, nurses and teacher’s aides. Without them children cannot get to school safely, they would not have clean and well-maintained facilities, there would be no one to answer the phone or check people in the front door, there would be no one to apply bandages or check glucose levels, there would be no one to provide extra support during the school day. Giving them a voice in their workplace may just help attract and retain employees to these vital roles within our schools.
Norris O’Bannon
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
Have you ever had a heart for something, but felt like you needed to put action behind your opinions? That’s why I am running for Kokomo School Board at-large. I plan on working with the community, as well as other board members to help students achieve their highest potential. I believe one of the top issues is how do we make adjustments to schools like Pettit Park Elementary and the elementary/middle schools of Bon-Air. These schools deserve to be comparable and as equally as prepared as the other institutions inside and surrounding Kokomo public schools. It’s time to ensure that teachers and students have a fair shot all around the board.
One of the main jobs of the school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, planning budgets, and or accounting?
As an individual who was their Bachelors of Science in business from Indiana Wesleyan University (Go IWU!), I have been trained on a corporate level to understand and maintain a budget. While in life I have budgeted many small business ventures, I’d say my greatest accounting achievements come from being a mom. Raising two children wasn’t easy and there were many times had I not budgeted properly who knows what the outcome may have been. Thank goodness I made smart decisions and we survived!
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I believe tried and true programs like after-school tutoring could be of major help to the students, but we must improve on where the tutors will come from. There are options like peer tutoring. This is where the excelling students could help their peers while adding to their college application resumes. Also, we could have tutoring modules included in each school’s web page to make help more accessible. I have many ideas, and if elected to school board I’d be happy to share my thoughts.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Have you ever worked really hard to do or be something and then once you achieve it you feel undervalued or unappreciated? I believe that is the plight our teachers are facing. We have to be their support and reinforcement. We have to make sure they are funded properly, offer some form of mental health support and teach the children what respect look likes. Once we all begin working together to rebuild sense of community, there will be no stopping us all from building a powerhouse of a school system. At that point, I believe, our teacher shortage in Kokomo will be an issue of the past.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should be user friendly and easily accessible. We need to include things like tutoring modules, basic learning refresher courses and homework help chat bots. We also need to recognize that every individual is not tech savvy. If we are going to up the ante on virtual learning, we must also increase the amount of computer knowledge we teach. The world is moving in the direction of STEM and unfortunately Kokomo is behind the bend.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers union?
Do you think that all working people should have the freedom and right to make their workplace better, negotiate salary and be in agreement about the benefits they deserve? I absolutely do. I am from a very long line of UAW members. I have been a UAW member for more than half my life. I have reaped the rewards of accessibility, reasonable hours and secure wages. I honestly can’t see how any person with good intentions toward those they serve would be against the unionization of any group of people should they choose to unionize.
Rita Sale
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
I am running for the Kokomo School Board because I recently retired from teaching after 48 years. I have first-hand knowledge when it comes to what students and teachers are facing in this ever-changing world. I would like to use the knowledge I have gained to provide sound judgement based on data and experience. I have an even temper and the ability to collaborate with all stakeholders. I have a passion for education. I would like to represent students and teachers as the Kokomo School Board works towards a vision that is interested in the success of all students in the district.
One top issue we are facing is the retention of good teachers and attracting new, quality teachers. The growth and achievement of our students depends on this!
Another top issue is providing sufficient support to address the whole child. Managing the challenges of traumatized students, whether it is from a mental health issue, family factors, school safety concerns, or learning loss anxiety from online COVID classes, the problem is real and creates stress in the education of students.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have been a member of the Howard County Board of Health for 20 years. I am currently chairman of the board. Every year the board reviews the proposed budget for the coming year. Each line is checked. In addition, the board manages five or six grants/funds at any time. We exercise fiduciary care of the funds by discussing plans for each fund and what can and can’t be purchased from a particular one. Very specific guidelines are in place for each. Once the budget is approved by the board, it is sent to the Howard County Council for final approval. The board also takes a leadership position in the development of the financial resources by setting conditions and standards for all funds solicited in the health department’s name. We set fee-collection policy for specific services and records. The board is responsible for authorizing the payment of salaries and department expenses from the proper fund. Sound long range financial planning is necessary in all our actions.
On a different level, I was the treasurer for the PTA for many years. I took care of the money from fundraisers, Secret Santa and book fairs. I was also part of the group that decided how those funds were spent. Accounting books were kept and audited.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Catching up from learning loss especially in reading and math is being addressed in the schools. In the school I was at, we gave the students a standardized, computerized baseline test in each of these subjects. The results were then analyzed by teachers to put the each student in a group based on what they needed. For example: A sixth grade student may score poorly on long division, and after analyzing what skill the student needed, it could be found that the student couldn’t subtract correctly within the division problem. A small group would be formed to work on that specific supporting skill daily during an intervention time called WIN (What I Need) in the elementary or KATS (Kats Aspiring to Succeed) in the middle school. Intervention time lasts for a designated number of days at a specific time. Groups included students from multiple classrooms and/or grade levels. The process takes time, dedication and collaboration is order to work. The intervention time was alternated between math and reading. Additional assessments were given to ensure mastery of the skill.
Some students would also benefit greatly from summer school to prevent further learning loss.
Parents, students, and teachers all need to work together to help overcome this problem.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Retaining good teachers and attracting new ones is a challenge in many schools, cities and states. It is not disputed that teacher workloads are unmanageable. It is impossible to lesson plan, call/communicate with parents, maintain a gradebook (data) and grade during school hours. Teachers also may have to cover other classrooms because of the lack of substitutes. The fact that teachers are under paid is also an issue. That said, I think most teachers want to feel valued, supported and appreciated. They would like the respect they deserve from parents, students and the school board. Listen to them. Share the challenges and ask their opinion. Treat them as professionals and allow them to have a work/life balance. Come up with more creative schedules to allow for more people who are passionate about students to teach. If our corporation becomes known as one that promotes teachers as the most valuable resource it has, they make every effort to pay teachers as much as the budget will allow, and they advocate for teachers at the state level, then Kokomo School Corporation will be the place that every teacher would like to be a part of.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should be utilized only during inclement weather, during pandemics and for health reasons. Students need to learn to work together and learn in group situations. Many students have told me, “I don’t learn as much at home. I needed to get back to school.” As students mature, and they already have had the opportunity to work with others, budget their time and are self-motivated, then online courses could be offered.
As to how online lessons should be presented, I know that Google Classroom is used at KSC, among other things. There are many quality websites, manipulatives and other materials that can be used to create blended learning. There needs to be interaction with the teacher, not just work to do. Learning is created through interactions — with teachers, peers and information. Small group work (even online) is also a wonderful strategy to use with all learners.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
If the majority of the bus drivers wanted to unionize, I would vote to recognize the union. Whether the bus drivers choose this route or not, I believe we should take care of our bus drivers. Our bus drivers should have competitive pay. I think the board members should make an effort to talk to the drivers, listen to them and let them know they are appreciated. The drivers are an important part of the corporation.
Terri Sitzes
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
After considering the many facets involved in serving on the school board, the one that is in the forefront for me is I want to help bridge the gap that seems to be between leadership and the ones we actually serve — staff and families. There are bus drivers, teachers, support staff, parents, students and the school board themselves who all need to be heard. The board is here to serve our school and the families that are in that district. It is not the other way around which seems to be the way it is beginning to go. I want to help continue the drive towards excellence that is already there in the heart of Kokomo center schools. I also want to be a positive voice for and in our community.
One of the top issues I see is the gap I mentioned above between leadership and the people they serve. I am certain there are others and I will work through those as we get them and make sure our Kokomo schools are leading in what is right to be done for our families.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
As director of two separate businesses/organizations, I have 11 years experience in decision making for finances and accounting. I supervised employees in each job, and I had to make financial decisions on how monies were spent. I took care of raises, payroll, money coming in and going out. One of those jobs, I had to locate new property to move our growing business and make those financial decisions as well. I have also acquired several hundred thousand dollars in grants and dictated the areas of spending with approval from leadership for the benefit of the business.
Additionally, I was the accountant at a local business where I managed the finances, payroll and bookkeeping for two years. In all these jobs I maintained budgets and projected where money would be best used, to pay staff and to be able to hire more staff. I do believe all this experience will be to my advantage in working with a school’s budget and finances.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I believe speaking directly with Kokomo center teachers to glean input is the best way to begin, as they have front-line experience from which the school board must glean. With my own experience in teaching, my inclination would be that it would benefit those who are not behind to be together in the same learning environment and the ones who are behind to be together. A teacher then may focus on working diligently on getting the ones behind all caught up by starting at the beginning of all they missed (example, our current third graders and second graders are really feeling this as they were the COVID grades in kindergarten and first grade during the pandemic years). Start at the beginning and push them through what they do know as a refresher as fast as you can, get them to where they do not know and start teaching from there. Kids are fast learners; they will catch up if given the background teaching they missed and they will be able to quickly get back to being mixed in with all the rest of the class who didn’t fall behind.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
First, is their wages. I do not think everyone can appreciate what a teacher must do all day long, unless you’ve been there, as I have. They need to be compensated for a job well done and for advancing themselves educationally along with all they do in the classroom. Second, is appreciation. Letting the teachers know often that they are invaluable to your corporation is vital to retention. When someone does not feel heard, noticed and they do feel ignored and on the bottom of priority, the love of their job isn’t enough to keep them with a school. They will go somewhere else. Lastly, I see that teachers need to be given all the tools they need to succeed. We all know that teachers purchase so much of what they use in the classroom themselves. Why not purchase the things they need to teach science, for example, for them? Why is any large school corporation not supplying the teachers basic needs at minimum, and purchasing some larger needs as well, so our staff can teach the best they can? We want our kids to be given all the best education while not supplying all the best supplies for our classrooms. This forces our teachers to buy the supplies and equipment, teach the lessons, excel the children all the while purchasing it on their own. We as a school need to provide what the teachers need so that we have the excellence in education that we desire.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I do not think we need to utilize online learning again, unless we have some sort of pandemic like we just came through. Online learning has not done anything to help our generation coming up through school, as your previous question just mentioned how we have “learning loss.”
If there is a time to need online learning, we must take a new look at how we can provide a better education. Perhaps, grouping children by ability would be better for online work. Where a teacher can spend more time with a group who all need extra help and another teacher spend more time advancing a group who is prepared to move forward faster. I have personally helped many students with online learning and have watched a teacher mute a child because they were tired of answering questions. Not at Kokomo, but I can’t say it hasn’t happened there as well. I do know from many teachers that online learning is so hard with so many distractions in the home, or to know what each child is doing because it is harder for student and teacher to get communication done well with 20 students on a screen. Online learning should be used only if necessary. Students truly are not learning very much by online teaching. Our children today are in front of a screen too much the way it is.
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
Yes I would. Bus drivers are a vital part of our student support system. With the increased student stresses, anxieties, bullying and the greater trouble on buses, our bus drivers need protection just as the teachers do. Our children’s safety is paramount, and we must ensure that our drivers have adequate representation for continued safety for both students and drivers.
Issac White
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Kokomo schools?
My reason for running for Kokomo School Board at-large is to be that voice of reason and equity for the children, parents and teachers. I will not forget the bus drivers or bus monitors.
The top issues facing the school corporation are retaining teachers and giving them the support they need.
Class size, teacher shortage, substitute shortage, compensation for working over the contract time, support staff shortage.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
My experience in finance, balancing budgets and/ or accounting
I have taken financial courses at Indiana State University.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I believe the Kokomo schools have a good program to start but if the students are not working at grade level they shouldn’t be passed on to the next grade. Teachers should teach to mastery not to expose the content to the students.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
I believe teachers should be compensated and giving them the support they need. Smaller class sizes.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should look like students should have access to WiFi and a device, lessons that are for re-teaching purposes and students accountability.
Severe weather/natural disasters/pandemic
The Kokomo School Board voted last year to not voluntarily recognize bus drivers’ unionization efforts; however, the vote was not unanimous. As a board member, would you vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union?
If or when I am elected, I will vote to recognize the bus drivers’ union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.