Two at-large seats on the Northwestern School Board are on the ballot this fall.
Those seats are occupied by Ted Merrell and Jenny Kelly, both of whom are running for reelection. Merrell is board president.
They are challenged by Elke Fahrmann and Kenneth Ortman.
Below are survey responses from candidates.
Elke Fahrmann
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Northwestern?
I am a mom of 4 and Oma (grandmother) of 6. I am a new face and have a unique perspective: I went through the American and German education system. I taught at Marshall University, West Virginia, and received the outstanding teacher award several times. I earned a medical degree (Marshall Medical School, WV) and MS physics (Technical University, Germany). Education is a big part of our family life and close to my heart. One grandchild attended NW elementary school until moving to Tennessee with his mom and papa, a military veteran. I was impressed with the NW education program, including educators/staff.
I observed, like in other school districts, students have main problems in math and science. I am determined to contribute to a change.
Investment in our kids is investment in our future. If we don’t invest now, we will pay for it later (higher risk of unemployment, welfare, crime). Northwestern school district has an overall B rating. While proud, room for improvement exists. My focus is on an environment in which all students can live up to their potential, become successful, fulfilled citizen in later life. This environment includes educators/staff and parents. In this post-pandemic era, I anticipate mental/physical safety issues, education gaps, motivation loss, teacher shortage. The effect of US/state economy on NW finances needs to be closely watched. We can solve these problems applying teamwork and brainstorming.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I did not study accounting nor budgeting. However, as a researcher and reviewer of scientific articles, I have an excellent knowledge how to plan, analyze and interpret data, and draw conclusions. I am a critical thinker and always determine benefit-to-risk ratio. German culture tends to be financially conservative, a principle we value in our financial family planning. Given my life experience and my determination, I am well prepared to take on the task of dealing with finances and budget balancing.
I have studied the information on budget basics and proposed budget plan for 2022-2023, including funding resources and debt position which are found on the NW school cooperation website. The current school district’s budget reflects educational priorities well (safety, maintenance, updating). Noteworthy, some existing bonds are coming to an end and provide opportunities to implement facility improvement projects without any tax increase. Importantly, “current models used, show that the planned NW project will be tax neutral and not cause a tax increase.” In general, deference of repairs, updating, or maintenance leads often to an increased spending in the long-term run. Some projects might seem expensive in the short-term but become efficient money-saving projects in the long-term. My priorities include efficient and responsible spending with focus on short- and long-term effects, transparency, accountability, and efficient communication with parents and the public. I am not afraid to ask questions and will speak up.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
One of the first steps includes the importance of recognizing factors that led to this situation. Factors include a non-structured environment and missing supervision. Therefore, learning continuity needs to be reestablished, esp. for young students.
Generally, students with learning gaps need to be identified as early as possible. The individual student’s needs must be assessed and personalized. Adaptable instructions with a content the student can master must be provided. A flexible learning environment including virtual and traditional class learning and encouragement needs to be utilized. Teacher training and support and information sharing on successful practices are vital. Involving parents, grandparents and public to support and assist in providing the necessary help to the student becomes a key in success. Why not approach high school students to become involved in the process to help young students to master reading and math? We could start with pilot projects to assess whether this is a viable option. Just recently IDOE launched a Tutoring Grant Program. While I applaud this measure, it comes with cons such as finding qualified people or transportation issues for after-school tutoring. Hiring school-day interventional educators (like ESL) might be effective. Applying virtual learning methods in class could provide extra time for teachers to help struggling students. Since mental health and academic achievement correlate, it is important to prioritize social and emotional student needs by addressing issues of “sense of safety, self-worth and academic confidence.” As a former educator, I know about importance of showing we care about the student.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
“Demand and supply,” the main free market principle must be brought in balance again. The first step is analyzing and recognizing why teachers’ shortage exist. Salary is one of the items that needs to be addressed. While progress has been made to increase educator’s salary, Indiana’s average pay still lags other states; Kentucky, Illinois to name a few. A master’s degree is valued to be worth $750 increase in pay per year. Is this the way to value education? Other issues include health and safety, class sizes and teacher prep periods. Teachers are overworked: “The shortage of teachers compounded by the substitute shortage has teachers working even longer hours without time off and no time for planning.” Other specific issues refer to “constantly fluctuating state standards and assessments, additional pressures created by major changes in accountability, graduation requirements, new and evolving mandates” (Gabbard-ISTA)., discipline and lack of respect. Educators/staff need an environment in which they feel valued, appreciated, respected and trusted (of course not blindly). Everyone wants to work in an environment that makes one feel fulfilled and secure. So, one can thrive. There is a need to get our new generation interested in teaching. Like in industry and the health care sector, incentives might help.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning is a complement and extension to traditional teaching but not a replacement. Online learning has its challenges, but it can be applied for academically and extracurricular learning activities. It is an important tool to develop technology proficiency. I believe that virtual learning should be offered every school day with age/grade adjusted virtual teaching hours — higher grades with more online teaching time. For elementary students grade three and less, videos (learning by example, for example “Sesame Street,” TV — ABC lessons) should be used as online teaching tools at or outside of school to support reading and learning math. Computer programs concerning math questions and matching words should be utilized. For older students, asynchronous and synchronous learning methods should be utilized. Generally, these learning methods must include interactive communication, discussion forums with students’ engagement and active participations, and proof of student’s presence. Whenever possible, personal teaching and adaption must be applied. I believe, online homework assignments, research on the internet and limited self-teaching prepare students well for challenges in later life. To assure continuity in learning, online teaching utilizing asynchronous and synchronous learning is a great option for homebound children. In the post-COVID era, I believe hybrid models are fair and effective learning options.
Online teaching is not working for every student. Student, teacher and parent must be involved to assess if the student is self-driven and responsible. More needs to be learned on how to increase efficiency in online teaching. Teacher training and support including method sharing are vital.
Jenny Kelly
Did not return survey.
Kenneth Ortman
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Northwestern?
I am a graduate of Northwestern School Corporation and our two children attend Northwestern and are both very active in academic as well as athletic extra-curricular activities. I live here year round, am a volunteer at the school and attend many events at the school as a volunteer coach and as a spectator. I chose to run for school board because even though I genuinely feel that it is the best school in the area, but that it is time for someone new and with a different perspective to be on the board.
I believe the top issues facing Northwestern are faculty and staff turnover, figuring out the new normal coming out of the pandemic, and also, the extremely cumbersome and time consuming required standardized testing.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
In my present professional role, I am directly accountable in a publicly traded company to our shareholders for over 300 of our employees and an annual departmental expense budget of over $55 million dollars. I have had training related to GAAP accounting as well as SOX requirements. I also served for several years as a volunteer board member at one of the local credit unions, which also required considerable training in finance and banking rules. In addition to this experience, I have my Master of Science degree in management. I am also involved in many of our capital expenditure projects in my job for everything from determining needed projects, prioritizing projects, selecting contractors, overseeing contractors and making sure we remain within budget. I feel this would be valuable with the upcoming $50 million dollar building project that was approved for the school corporation earlier in the year.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I am not a teacher, so my answer to that is we need to start by posing that question to the resident experts, the teachers. The teachers are the ones in the trenches and need to have their voices heard. Once the research is done, a group of teachers, counselors and administrators need to sit down and create a glide path, with the end result being students getting caught back up to where they should be in an agreed upon amount of time and that plan being supported and followed.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
With the average wage increases we are currently seeing across all professions, it is going to be harder and harder to attract and retain good teachers and staff. I believe the days of posting a job on our website and thinking we will attract the best teachers are behind us. I believe Northwestern is going to have to actively attend university and college job fairs and recruit to get the best new teachers that are out there, while also enticing seasoned teachers to join the ranks. I believe talking to the teachers to see what could be improved or provided for their classes would be a good place to start as an effort to retain the current teachers. For budgetary reasons, everyone may not be able to get all their requests accommodated immediately, but it could serve as a tool when funds are made available and also let our faculty know their needs are important to us as a community and a school corporation.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I have actually had a lot of input from friends and neighbors on this subject now that my name is on the ballot. The overwhelming request is that if online learning is required, it should be more of the virtual learning that came about with the pandemic and not e-learning. Parents are not necessarily teachers, and, in many families, both parents work outside the home so they are not available to help their children. If there is a full day of schooling to get in after they get home from work, there is sometimes not enough time to get their assignments finished especially with the younger students that need more guidance. There are also makeup days in the schedule and these should be utilized first before going to online learning. I feel students learn better in the classroom.
Ted Merrell
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Northwestern?
I have been blessed to have served on the Northwestern School Board for several years and could not be more honored to have done so. I believe that the kindergarten through high school educational experience is the fundamental backbone necessary to create the leaders of tomorrow. Unquestionably the “Northwestern Way,” is and has been, one of the most envied school systems in the nation. This was even recently affirmed once again by Northwestern being named a national Blue Ribbon School of Excellence recipient (the only public school in the State of Indiana) and also being awarded the College Success Award. Being a small part of this team gives me great pride, and is something I would like to continue to do.
Top Issues:
1) Providing the best educational experience for our students
2) Attracting the best teachers possible
3) Protecting the Northwestern Way
4) Navigating through a tax-neutral school construction project
5) Staying on the cutting edge to attract and retain great administrators
6) Providing more resources for our teachers to be there best
7) Continuing to be fiscally responsible for the tax payers’ investments
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Having been on the school board for several years, I have had years of first-hand experience, including doing so through the pandemic. I have also co-owned Merrell Bros for 40 years which is based out of western Howard County.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
1) Have the best teachers possible
2) Have the best parents possible
3) Provide the best resources and curriculum possible
4) Provide the best learning environment possible
5) Have the best administrators possible
6) Provide assistance through aides, tutors and summer school opportunities
The truth is there is no one thing that can overcome the learning loss that occurred. It is the combination of all the items listed above that encompass what we call the Northwestern Way, and it takes a diligent effort in every item. It really does take a village to teach a child!
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The easy answer that many would want to use for this question is simply “more money.” In our previous contract negotiation cycle, Northwestern was one of the first schools in the area to be able to raise our base rate above $40,000. As a business owner myself, it makes me cringe to think that this number isn’t higher. Our teachers are worth more, and that is why we are continuing to work creatively toward raising the bar every chance we get. The real answer though, to attract and retain great teachers, you have to continually make them feel valued and appreciated and more money is only one piece of that puzzle. If you are a school district that cannot achieve this goal then you had better watch out because your best teachers will probably end up on staff at Northwestern.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
At Northwestern we feel there is no good substitute for in-person learning. All data points prove this to be true. However, with the advancements and investments that Northwestern puts into the technology we are constantly evolving what remote learning looks like. Virtual learning is one of the ways to help improve this experience, but it should never be chosen over in person. The online, e-learning and virtual learning should only be used as a last resort when safety concerns make opening the school prohibitive.
