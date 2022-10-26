There are three races for Taylor School Board, but only one is contested.
Cathy Mathews, who represents District 1, is challenged by Anna Owens and Shawn Haus.
Dennis Marler, board president, and Bill Brubaker are unopposed in their reelection bids.
Below are survey responses from candidates. They have been edited for grammar and clarity. In addition to survey responses, candidates were asked to provide photos as well.
Anna Owens
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Taylor schools?
I’m running for school board simply because I feel it is time for my generation to “get off the bench.” The previous generation has done a great job, but now it’s our turn to step up. I’ve been part of Taylor for over half of my life, as either a student or parent. Now, it’s time for me to give back.
As far as issues facing Taylor schools, I think we have some concerns that aren’t unique at all to our school, and yet we have issues that are very unique to our school in particular. For instance, all of the schools in our area are battling teacher shortages. That’s not unique to Taylor at all. What is unique to Taylor is that we are the only county school with over half of our students receiving free/reduced lunches. That statistic (along with personally knowing some of the students from being a band parent) tells me the majority of our students face daily challenges the other county schools have in much smaller percentages.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I am a registered representative of LaSalle St. Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) working at Liberty Financial Group where I help clients with their financial goals, primarily focusing on retirement planning and college planning.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Asking teachers to work more hours for an after-school remediation program is a budget issue, as well as a time issue. Some teachers are also parents and need to be home helping their own child at the end of the day. If you try to do it during the day, how do you squeeze that in with also meeting the state requirements for each grade level? Unfortunately, I think the state may have tied the hands of the local schools.
One option may be to utilize online remediation. However finding students willing to comply with after-school online remediation could prove to be difficult. There are also several other factors to consider when utilizing online learning (discussed below).
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The teacher shortage is statewide, not district specific. There may be a few things the schools can do at the local level to retain and attract teachers. However, the state may have to revisit some current policies and practices.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I don’t feel like there is an easy answer for this because students learn differently and have different environments that can either be a help or hindrance during online learning. However, in general I am not a fan of computer-based or online learning for lower grade levels. I feel occasional use at the middle grade levels could be utilized and perhaps more frequent use in the upper levels, being mindful, that it may not be the best learning style/approach for some students.
I think many things need to be considered when online learning is being considered: Can all students easily access reliable internet? What if the internet goes down for an extended period of time while a student is working? How is this method of learning impacting the kinesthetic learners (i.e. what are those learners missing by not having the opportunity to engage in the lesson)? Are the students able to retain the information presented in the online format? What distractions may the students be facing in the environment in which they are doing the online learning? How can the students ask questions/receive help if they don’t understand the material being taught?
Cathy Mathews
Did not return survey.
Shawn Haus
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Taylor?
My wife and I graduated from Taylor. Our three sons graduated from Taylor. My wife retires from Taylor in January. My entire working career has been and remains in public service. I see this as an opportunity to remain involved. I desire to do my part (with the other board members) in keeping Taylor schools financially sound and continue to educate and produce many successful students. The number one issue must always be (as cliché as it sounds) student success and a corporation everyone can be proud of.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Being a past board member, I am familiar with how a school budget works — different funds for different areas and programs. An accounting of all expenditures is presented before and at every board meeting for approval. I will be diligent in doing my part to assure tax dollars are spent in the best interest of students, staff and the operation of the school.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Of course, for those who fell behind, we need to work with the superintendent to insure services are provided and the budget includes funding for remediation and programs to focus on students who are academically struggling — regardless of the cause.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The obvious answer is to offer and remain competitive in salary and benefits However teachers must be respected not only by the corporation but by parents. Just as students must be respected. Unfortunately, society is losing respect and to many, that seems to be ok.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
It is my understanding the state has reduced the number of allowable e-learning days which is a very wise change. I believe when e-learning days are used, they should be face-to-face instruction with at least 50% (or more) of the class be actual face to face.
Dennis Marler
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Taylor?
I am running because I want to continue to help Taylor become the best school possible. We have done great things improving our finances and our facilities, and now we need to continue to focus on the education that we are able to provide for our students. We have a great staff that deeply care about each individual student and want them to succeed. As a board, our role is to provide that staff with the resources and tools to make that happen.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have been serving on the Taylor School Board for 16 years and have a good understanding of the budgeting process and how the various inputs (assessed valuation, revenue per student, etc.) impact that process. We have made great strides in improving our overall finances to the point we have a healthy cash balance, have been able to reward our teachers and staff and have made Taylor a great place to work and serve our students.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Students throughout the country fell behind during the pandemic. We need to focus on each and every student on an individual basis by determining what each needs to get back to grade level. At Taylor, we have put the resources in place to do just that. We are data driven and track each students’ needs so that all staff can focus on helping the one make the improvements needed to get back to where they are able to succeed. We have been making great progress on making that happen.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
We need to do everything in our power to incentivize our current teachers to stay in the profession of educating our children. This is done financially of course but is also done through creating a positive work environment in which they can thrive in their chosen occupation. We, at Taylor, believe in the family approach and that each and every staff member is a part of that family and is critical to the success of every student.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I am a firm believer that the best way for our students to learn and grow is to be in the seat in the classroom in front of the teacher. We should only use online learning as a last resort when weather or other situations prevent our students from being in school on a daily basis.
Bill Brubaker
Did not return survey.
