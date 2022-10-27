There are two contested races for Western School Board. Two members, Scott Gaskins and Harry Kenworthy, are running unopposed.
The contested races are for an at-large seat and Honey Creek Township representative.
There are three candidates running for each spot. The at-large spot is between Cindy Hurst, Joey Dyer and Greg Stephens.
Hurst currently holds the seat and was appointed in July.
Dyer and Stephens both interviewed for the open seat Hurst was appointed to.
Jill Newby, the Honey Creek rep, is challenged by Dean Leicht and Rhiannon Thompson.
Below are survey responses from candidates. They have been edited for grammar and clarity.
Joey Dyer
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
I am running for Western School Board because I have a vested interest in improving our school system. I want to make sure our students have the best educational opportunities available for both college and career pathways. I also want to ensure our teachers have the resources needed to provide these opportunities. One area I would like to improve with Western is creating stronger communication with the Western community while also enhancing transparency. Our students, staff, parents and community are the Western Way.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
As a pharmacy manager with Walgreens for over the past 10 years, I have experience with maintaining a staffing budget and pharmacy inventory. I would also regularly review my operating statement monthly which would include gross profit, revenue and operating expenses. I would address any deficiencies and work with my team and district manager to maintain and/or improve our pharmacy operations. In addition, I bring strong experience in developing innovative ways through collaboration and partnerships to handle financial challenges. The budget is a direct reflection of the school’s priorities, and that must be developed with a student-first mentality.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Students fell behind both academically and behaviorally. Behavior and discipline must first be addressed by providing our school additional resources to restore the high expectations of student behavior to achieve full academic success. To identify the students with learning loss, data must be fully analyzed while also creating a plan between the student, teacher and parents. Additional resources for mentoring, tutoring and expanded learning programs must be provided to help our students overcome learning loss. One-on-one instructional time is also imperative.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Our teachers need to be respected, valued and trusted to teach our students’ needs. They are the instructional leader in every classroom and have the most interaction with our students. I will advocate, support, collaborate and empower our teachers to succeed. I will work to make sure our budget reflects the importance of our teachers by providing competitive salary, wages and benefits for our teachers and support staff. If our teachers are provided the opportunity to succeed, then our children will succeed as well.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I am big advocate of keeping children in the classroom to learn and develop. Our children get the most out of the learning experience when they work directly with their teachers and collaborate with their fellow classmates to problem solve and work on projects. Online learning should only be utilized when school is cancelled due to weather or any other unforeseen circumstances.
Cindy Hurst
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
I joined Western’s school board in July 2022, upon a mid-term vacancy of a former member. I was one of five applicants who interviewed with board and was elected to fill the position. At the time when I initially applied, there were many changes happening at central office and an air of hopefulness after two years of uncertainty due to COVID. I felt I had something to offer to this team.
I earned my Ph.D in educational leadership in the spring of 2021 from Indiana State University. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Butler and an Master of Arts in communication studies from Ball State. My professional career includes 16 years spent at the Indiana Department of Education and entering my sixth year at an educational consulting company.
When I interviewed with the board in July, one of my top priorities was student achievement — looking at data, comparing achievement and growth for all students and for student groups such as special education, free/ reduced lunch or Black students. Western is and has been a top performing school district; we must be even more focused during this time as we know that achievement has not yet matched pre-pandemic levels and that learning losses for some student groups have been significant. Winning the Excellence in Academic Gains (based on ILEARN performance for English learner students in math) from the IDOE in September reiterated the importance of understanding how all students — even small numbers in student subgroups — are growing.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Western is in the midst of approving the annual budget, which has given me first-hand experience of the process. I have learned a lot about the work it takes to create a budget, the numerous reports and public notices that are required and important questions to ask throughout the process. Prior to joining the board, I had several experiences where I had to balance budgets, follow tracking and accounting procedures, create budget amendments and ensure that federal funds were supplementary to local and state. As an educational consultant, I provide budget support to our partner districts. The range of services includes creating budgets with new grant opportunities and budget amendments mid-program, submitting expenditure reports to the IDOE and supporting the proper tracking of expenditures in local districts.
I was Coordinator of 1003(g) School Improvement Grants (SIG) between 2012 and 2017 at the IDOE. Our team oversaw state and school-level budgets for Indiana’s $124 million that was awarded between 2010 and 2016. Our team understood the many compliance requirements related to the federal programs we oversaw. We created resources for districts and held in-person trainings. I participated in audits with the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Every first day of school, our students show up on the first day of this school year with all the tools, knowledge, and skills they have accumulated. This range of readiness — from students who don’t know letters and sounds to those who can read several grade levels above their own — is not new, but has significantly stretched since the pandemic. More students are coming to school, all grade levels, arriving behind what is typical for their assigned grade in academic, behavioral and social-emotional expectations.
There is no shortage of funds for extended learning time and resources for students, from federal ESSER funds to the state’s 1008 Student Learning Recovery Grant. Extra time and additional instructional support for our students is a strong strategy to help our students keep on track. Other ideas include extending the school year by 1-2 weeks with additional pay to teachers or assigning one teacher to a class for multiple years, known as looping. Something exciting at Western is integrating learning tasks that hit more than one content area and standard. STEM is a great way for students to create multi-disciplinary projects or reports through engaging and collaborative work.
We must also recognize that not just students were impacted by the pandemic. Families, teachers, school staff all experienced disruptions to normal life. If we want to help our students, we should also keep in mind how we can help those around them. Let’s invite parents back to school and be kind with our co-workers.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
A statewide teacher shortage is a concern for all school districts across Indiana. Some districts have fared better than others so far and the teacher shortage has the potential to disrupt Western’s ability to hire new staff when positions become open due to retirements or resignations.
There are some interesting initiatives being presented by the IDOE and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education including expanding dual-credit courses as part of a career pathway to high school students that can be applied toward a secondary degree after graduation; strengthening education career pathways for high school students; and creating paid internships such as the Teacher Residency Grants from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Western’s Tomorrow’s Teachers partnership with IU Kokomo is a great example of recruiting high school students to the education field, with course work and field experiences early in their college careers.
We should also continue to address policies and practices within our schools that will help to retain quality teachers. We must consider the extent to which we are creating a fair compensation model that honors the education and experience of our teacher force. We must consider how to support our teachers to feel successful when confronted with academic and social-emotional needs from their students and ensure that we are creating communities within buildings and across the district that make people feel welcome, included and connected.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning is best when it doesn’t serve as a replacement for in-person learning, but augments and personalizes learning. Online learning has the ability to stretch students’ abilities by researching and creating innovative work. In order for that to happen, let’s first make sure that online learning is accessible for all students, meaning that each student has a device and internet connections are available for students and families both at school and home. Let’s ensure that any kind of online learning is engaging and flexible. Digital programs and learning tasks should be interesting and motivating for students. Completing a math worksheet on a computer rather than paper is neither interesting or motivating for most students.
Teachers are in the best position to answer more specific questions about online learning based on the programs and instructional practices they have used throughout the last two years. I would be interested in talking to teachers about how they integrated technology into their classrooms during that pandemic. In what ways were teachers innovative? How did students respond to different uses of technology? What programs or lessons were students excited about? What programs or apps helped improve students’ reading, writing or math skills? What sparked creativity? Teachers could also offer insight into ways schools and districts can support them to grow in their knowledge and use of online learning.
Greg Stephens
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
As a long-time community member, who has been endorsed by Moms for Liberty of Howard County, Indiana, I believe I have an opportunity to devote time to invest in the continued education of our youth today. I want to be your voice on the board, listening to your concerns and recommendations as we all work together to continue the legacy of Western School Corporation’s education excellence, surrounded by family values and morals. Families of Western have come to expect and require a rigorous academic education for their students in all areas including extra-curricular activities and sports. The fundamental studies in reading, math, history, science, arts and fine arts and career technology education are critical paths that will ensure our students of today will be the skilled and qualified workforce of tomorrow. I don’t see many large issues at this time, however, I do want to keep an eye on curriculum to be sure that it remains a top priority for our students and parents above any social/controversial issues that may arise now or in the future.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Over the last 38 years, I have established four different businesses in our community; two in manufacturing, one in residential development and one in product liability testing. I’ve employed hundreds of people over the years. As the owner of these businesses, I am fiscally responsible to manage payables with vendors, receivables with customers, payrolls, taxes, utilities and annual budgeting. I’ve also been on numerous community and business boards directing several businesses, workforce development, several mission and church boards including church finances and currently on the Bona Vista/DSI Board of Directors.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I understand that all the schools have many programs in progress to help offset this learning loss. I’ve heard of after-school programs, teachers providing tutoring and summer-school-type programs during the school year. There’s also wonderful things going on with students where some students are peer tutoring through National Honor Society. I think Western should be willing to explore other opportunities as well to close the gap such as Western alumni or community volunteers being sought out to help with tutoring needs. I think one of the most important things we could do is talk to our teachers and teaching assistants who are on the frontlines every day. These individuals could help us know the best way to reach our students and provide the necessary learning opportunities to restore them to the levels they had previously achieved.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
First and foremost, schools need to aggressively figure out how to increase teacher pay to commensurate levels with their responsibility to our students. These salaries need to be comparable to other professional positions. Our schools need to work more diligently with our legislature to help overcome this discrepancy. Schools also need to evaluate how to reallocate more funds and grants, lower class sizes to manageable levels, reduce administrative required paperwork, i.e. curriculum maps, PLCs and multiple meetings held either during, before or after classes. Teachers are spending more and more time in meetings that take them away from student-teaching time. I think it’s become clear in the past several years, that our students need face-to-face personal interaction with their teachers. Schools need to adopt more “no tolerance” policies in discipline issues so teachers know they will have support and be backed by the administration. Teachers are professionals and as such should be honored and respected again!
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
There are multiple styles of online learning, and fortunately the state has determined that e-learning can only be allowed three days per school year. I believe the reason that e-learning has been limited is because it does not allow for interaction between the teacher and the student. It only allows information to be posted from either party, but not interactively. Online learning gives a more-personal response with live direct instruction that the teacher and student can both see, hear and correspond with each other virtually, but it does not compare with direct in-person teaching as was revealed by many students suffering from isolation and learning loss during the pandemic. The importance of in-person learning is that the teacher can see, hear and recognize each individual student and can immediately assess if the student is receiving and understanding the content of the material being taught. Online learning is a difficult avenue for teaching young students K-12, who are still developing their social interaction skills and require more personal leadership and direction.
Harry Kenworthy
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
After 20 years on the school board, I feel this is the most critical time yet. Schools in other areas are being sidetracked from traditional education by focusing on critical race theory and gender identity.
I want to prevent this from happening at Western.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
As a manager at Delphi I was responsible to create and manage my budget. I have 20 years of experience reviewing the school finance reports every month. I have been involved in many studies and bond initiatives to make school improvements, while keeping the tax rate low.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
We are utilizing COVID relief funds to help students catch up.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
We have to pay competitive wages. More importantly, teachers have to know they are appreciated. That starts with an administrative staff supports and encourage their staff.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Most students need face to face instruction. Some students do better with online learning. At Western we use Edmentum.
Dean Leicht
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
A few goals I have as a Western School Board member are:
Transparency — I believe the administration needs to be more transparent about the items they discuss and approve. The board reviews an electronic packet of detailed information about agenda items to which the public is not currently given access. There are hundreds of policies governing the school corporation. Public input to proposed changes is inhibited because proposed changes are not made available to the public.
Parent rights — Parents should have freedom of choice regarding their student’s education. The ability to opt in or out of programs is a must.
Understanding by observing — I will be a board member who spends time in the schools to see first hand how things are going, where help is needed and will take those things back to the board.
Public Comments — Without prior context or knowledge of the agenda items, it’s difficult to prepare informed questions or comments on the agenda items. The public should have access to agenda item details prior to board meetings.
Community engagement — I want the community to be more engaged, and to do so they need to be better informed. This means better communications, not just to parents, but to the whole community. The community pays taxes, the community deserves to know what is going on, or at least have the option.
I would like to see meetings recorded and made available to the community.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
Professionally, I manage budgets for multi-million dollar IT projects and have to make an accounting for project spending.
Personally, my wife and I are out of debt and have been for years. If we need something, as long as we have the cash, we buy it. We pay any credit card debt off every month. We are blessed financially because we are fiscally responsible. I expect the board to be fiscally responsible as well.
I plan to closely monitor spending, to make sure the corporation doesn’t overspend or waste funds on low priority items. The director of finance has responsibility for the budget and reports every month. Getting a very quick on-screen view of the report each month is not acceptable. The report should be available (along with all other agenda item materials) on the website prior to the board meeting so questions can be asked, during public comments. An external audit should be performed annually to protect the director of finance and the corporation, and to build confidence with the public. (And this may already be happening, I am just not aware).
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I am not an expert on learning, nor will I pretend to be. I believe collaboration between teachers, administrators and parents is imperative to finding the workable solutions. The school can’t tutor 2,500 students. Creative effort must be made to ensure every student can succeed. This may require commitment and funding from the corporation, such as additional support and instruction for all age groups.
Testing is one way to know where students have had learning loss. Parents should be given opportunity to provide input and request additional information and assistance to help their child in overcoming learning loss.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
First and foremost, let’s be a school corporation where everyone wants to work. Build a legacy of excellence for students and teachers (i.e. the marching band’s legacy of excellence, or the recent award of $500K for ILEARN scores). Create programs that drive educational excellence and build opportunities for students and teachers to learn and advance in the current work environment. What does the future work world look like? Working from home is extremely popular today. Teach our kids to be great time managers and understand the importance of committing to doing a job well and following through, regardless of where that work resides. Pride of doing something well is important to one’s self-esteem (students and teachers).
Excellence breeds excellence. That means removing barriers to excellence. Lower-performing teachers should be aided in improving. We cannot and should not accept underperformance of our teaching (and all other) staff. If you do something, you should do it well. It should be fun, enjoyable and rewarding to all. That breeds excellence. People are attracted to excellence, and it encourages them to be excellent.
Mediocrity is its own reward.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning is great, as long as you have access to it. Unfortunately, many don’t have reliable access to it. For those who don’t, we should consider using local libraries, churches and other institutions that have adequate access to the internet, as an alternative for those underserved.
Teachers are stretched when they have to do both online and in-classroom learning. It hurts the quality of the “product” they are delivering. (Not having first-hand experience with online learning somewhat hinders me in answering this question).
Professionally, I have worked from home for over 2 ½ years, so I know it can be effective. But it must the effective for everyone.
There is no cheap fix to this. I believe it requires dedicated staff to do online instruction if there is also in-person teaching. This may be one reason why there is a teacher shortage.
Our teachers need to know we care about their welfare too, so that we can attract excellent teachers.
Jill Newby
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
I am running for school board because I have a passion for children and education. Having been a teacher at Western for 27 years, I understand the school from a teacher’s perspective. Now as a school board member, I know the education system from a school board perspective. Both experiences have been invaluable. When I was younger, I was busy with my career and my children and all their activities. Now that I am retired and my children are grown, I have the time to give back to the community that I love and that has supported me through the years. That is why I am on the Russiaville Park Board, a CASA volunteer and a school board member. It is my time to give back.
The biggest issues facing Western would be the same as most other schools after the pandemic, loss of learning and socialization skills. Although we have seen much improvement, we still have a ways to go. We need to take a look at our curriculum, especially in the high school, to make sure our students are getting the classes they need for their future. We also need a proactive bullying program. Being reactive is not enough.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and or accounting?
As a teacher at Western and department chair, I was responsible for presenting the budget to our department and making sure their needs were met within that framework. I was also on the negotiating team where my perspective was to get the best contract for the teachers. Now that I’m on the school board, my perspective has changed in that I want to get the best contract possible for not only teachers but also the support staff and administrators as well as meeting the needs of the buildings and grounds. It wasn’t until I got on the school board that I came to better understand the complexity of school finance. School finance is not like any other in that we present a budget to the state and they decide how much money they will give us to work with. We should always be cognizant of how our expenditures will impact our students and staff as well as the overall maintenance of our campus.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Learning loss has certainly been a problem over the past couple of years due to the pandemic and although we have seen significant improvement in this area, we will be impacted for years to come. Western teachers have done a remarkable job helping students catch up with remedial classes during the school year and in the summer. Math and reading have been targeted areas in the elementary grades for several years. Western recently was one of four schools in Indiana to receive the Excellence in Academic Gains award from the Indiana Department of Education for making the most progress in improving achievement among at-risk students due to the pandemic. Even more impressive is that Western won the award not because our teachers had a goal they were working toward or that they were being rewarded for. They won the award not even knowing the award existed, but just by doing what they do every day … helping students reach their potential. This award came with a half a million dollars to further help students reach that potential. I couldn’t be prouder of our staff.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Besides a parent, there is no other more important influence in our children’s lives than teachers. Remember when everyone (including the students) was so grateful and relieved when students were able to go back to school after the pandemic? It would stand to reason that teaching should be among the most respected and valued of professions. I believe there are three main motivators that would help to attract and retain teachers; a livable wage, positive environment and supportive parents. Schools need to do all they can to make sure the teachers are supported in every way while ensuring the schools are running smoothly and efficiently. This will allow a positive environment for teachers to work in as well as one conducive for the students to learn. We need to convince our state legislators to loosen the purse strings when it comes to public school funding. We can tell our teachers we value them, but we must show them with more than words.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
If nothing else, I believe the pandemic has shown us that most children learn better with face-to-face instruction. Many of the children who chose online learning instead of coming to school did not do well. Some students and some situations lend themselves to online learning, however, such as during the pandemic when children were not allowed to go to school. Zoom lessons were helpful in that while they were at home, students were in a virtual classroom with their teacher and classmates to provide some interaction and instruction. E-learning is helpful for those snow days or professional development days. The teacher still provides the lessons and assesses the child’s progress. The least effective method of online learning for most students would be online classes where the child is solely responsible for doing the lessons on his own. Everyone has a different style of learning and what works for one doesn’t necessarily work for another.
Rhiannon Thompson
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Western?
I’m running for school board because I believe that I can make a positive impact on our teachers, staff and students. They will be my top priority. Successful schools create a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility among staff, students, families and communities. These schools are safe, welcoming and respectful to all. They establish teaching and learning as core values. I want to help students meet their educational and social needs so that they can achieve their career goals and be productive members of society. I think that it is important to take an active interest in our students because they are the future of our country.
I support our teachers. I would like to focus on assuring that they have the resources needed to excel in helping students reach their full potential. As a parent of a Western student, I understand that safety is always a top concern. I want to continue to provide a safe and healthy environment by improving infrastructure and facilities while being fiscally responsible. Communication and transparency need to be increased between administration, staff and parents. I want to make sure that our school leaders are making proactive decisions that make our parents and students proud to be a Panther!
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
With over 20 years of demonstrated service as financial manager at Davidson Excavating Inc., I have a proven record in operational finance, strategic planning and budgeting. My duties include human resources, payroll, creating and adhering to budgets, working closely with company accountants, reviewing financial reports and reconciling accounts monthly. As founder and CEO of eForms Mobile, I know first hand the importance of budgeting, benchmarking and forecasting to maintain and promote operational agility. Finally, my service with the not-for-profit organizations, the Howard County Cubs Organization and the Russiaville Twisters, has given me the experience of looking for innovative ways to raise funds.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
One of the best ways to help our students catch up is to make sure our schools stay open for in-person learning. We need to continue in striving to make school attendance a priority, as well as to empower parents, teachers and students with the knowledge of additional resources being offered.
A great starting point would be talking with school counselors. They can inform you of programs such as WALC (Western Alternative Learning Center) and other options within the school. They can also inform you of outside services that can assist. There are many great apps such as Khan Academy and Brain Pop that can help your student receive additional assistance on their own.
Since the pandemic, some high school students need help with credit recovery in order to graduate. Many K-2 students were disrupted during crucial years where the foundational block for reading is built. Because of this, teachers are seeing reading delays in fluency and comprehension. On national average, students fell behind five months in math and four months in reading. We need to hire and retain instructional assistants who can work with students of all ages in small groups for reading and math intervention.
Parents also play an important role in staying engaged with their child’s education. The best thing we can do for our children is to encourage a grit mentality. Inspire students to be their own advocate! They are the best resource to fight for their education!
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Schools will attract teachers, as well as substitute teachers, by their pay, benefit package and reputation. We need to be open to flexible ways to reward teachers such as tuition reimbursement, flexible staffing plans and bonus incentives.
In order to retain teachers, we need them to know they are making a difference by showing them they are valued, respected and appreciated. The school can help facilitate this by providing the resources needed for teachers to reach their full potential. This could include making sure their material resource needs are met, as well as a safe and positive work environment. Schools may need to look at updating their performance review policies. We need to ensure that they are flexible and meet our current post-pandemic needs while allowing teachers a voice.
Western needs to be a leader in Howard County, as well as the state. This is not a problem that is solved overnight but takes years of good policy practice and good leadership.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning is no permanent substitute for in-person instruction. However, I do believe that there are circumstances where students benefit from the flexibility of online learning. It is a good substitute when the weather conditions do not allow for safe travel. It can also be helpful for students who are home sick or injured, allowing them the flexibility of staying up to date with their assignments. Online learning is also beneficial for students who need credit recovery in order to graduate on time, as well as students who have not had success in a traditional classroom setting.
Students learn in a variety of ways. Some may learn quickly and with no extra help, whereas others need extra instruction or a hands-on environment. I recommend offering multiple tools so the student can choose what best fits their learning style such as recorded lectures, hands-on labs or projects or access to live instruction via platforms like Zoom.
Another online learning tool would be interactive technology, such as apps that provide quizzes, flashcards or other more stimulating methods of learning. However, with adding different styles of online learning, we must be sure not to overburden our already overworked teachers.
Monroe Twp.
Scott Gaskins
Did not return survey.
