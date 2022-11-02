There are three Maconaquah School Board races. Each pits an incumbent versus at least one challenger.
Board president Robert Daine goes against Jill Sharp for the District 1 seat.
In District 3, incumbent Allen Willson runs against Keith Kile.
Board member Greg Bevington has two challengers in District 4: Rex Betzner and Tonya Philpot.
Below are survey responses from candidates. They have been edited for grammar and clarity. Candidates were also asked to supply photos.
Robert Daine
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Maconaquah?
I am running because I believe in public education. I feel we have an obligation as a board to offer programming that meet the needs of every student, whether if they are on the path to higher education or if they want to enter the workforce. Over the last several years, we’ve taken major strides in offering new programming to benefit our students PreK-12. I have helped initiate and lead several of these programs, and I look forward to bringing other opportunities into our corporation. At the same time we have eliminated a budget shortfall of over $1 million dollars. We’ve also accomplished several capital projects and made improvements throughout our school system keeping the cost low for taxpayers. We are moving in the right direction, and I would like to be a positive part of that movement.
Learning loss during the pandemic is one of the top issues facing us right now. We approved and spent federal funds to help correct some of these issues. We’ve increased our number of instructional assistants at every grade level which gives students more one-on-one help. Social emotional issues with our students is another area of concern. We’ve added two therapists to work one on one with staff and students, and we are working every day to recognize the most vulnerable. We realize the last few years have been rough, and this will be an issue that we will have to deal with for years to come. We will have to work with our state leaders to ensure that programs that deal with learning loss and social emotional issues remain a top priority to get the needed funding.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
The annual budget consists of two major funds: The Education fund which pays for teacher salaries and any salary and related cost that directly impacts student learning. The Operations fund pays for salaries related to the operation of the campus as well as capital projects.
I have attended several school-specific workshops on the budgeting process and have been involved in major purchases at the fire department where I am employed. I feel this valuable knowledge helps me to understand the budget process when we do major capital projects.
When I first came onto the board, we had a budget deficit of over $1 million dollars. We decided as a board that we were getting it back to a balanced budget. We looked at several key items that we could either eliminate or reduce without taking away programs or affecting education. We started by eliminating our assistant superintendent position. We then looked at the number of retirees we might see in the next few years and realized some savings by offering an early retirement benefit. We suspended drive-home vehicles, mobile equipment purchases and made sure everyone worked inside of their budget. It took a lot of strategic planning, but we accomplished the goal and we have now seen several years of a positive cash balance. The board also did away with per meetings stipend and eliminated attending conferences for a few years to help save money. The bottom line is we took hard measures to achieve a great outcome.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
We’ve put many plans in place to help students catch up. We’ve taken our federal dollars and hired additional instructional assistants corporation wide. We have also went away from the balanced calendar. This will give teachers and students less waiting time for remediation when needed. We now also offer after-school remediation as needed. Teachers also use benchmarks to constantly check the students’ progress which hopefully gives us an earlier warning to catch the ones that need extra help.
I also think as a school board we should provide our educators with the latest tools and programs that students will be excited to use. I think we have only scratched the surface on the programs that can be used, but we need to be careful and get what is practical and works for our students. I also think that it starts at home, if parents can get kids excited about reading and working on homework I think you would see a big change in the progress of that student.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The teacher shortage is real and it will not go away in the short term. To address this issue, Maconaquah will continue to be on the cutting edge of developing our own teacher pipeline. Future teachers are sitting in our classrooms, and we need to begin conversations and planning early in the student’s high school years to cultivate our own students to want to return to Maconaquah after college. We currently have a partnership with Ivy Tech, and students can participate in our cadet teaching program. In addition, we are in year two of a teacher residency partnership with IUK that gives us the opportunity to hire our student teachers in their final year of study at IUK. They complete their student teaching at Maconaquah and are paid while completing the residency program. We are currently discussing with IUK about their dual credit educator pathway and how that might enhance a student’s interest in a career in education.
We need to continue to look at ways to stay competitive on starting wages with area corporations. We also need to continually work on the salary schedule to make it attractive for teachers to stay with us. Teachers need to feel appreciated in the workplace. The benefits have to be adequate and affordable, but above all they need to feel that the administrators and the board have their back, and we must constantly strive to make this a place they want to start their career and eventually retire.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Learning is collaborative, social and must be engaging. The closures of the pandemic only highlighted the need for students to be physically in the classroom. While we have successfully implemented online learning in emergency situations, no one was totally prepared for long term remote learning. We have to do a better job with connecting with the students on a daily basis. We need to figure a way to make the online model look more like it does inside the classroom. Teachers need to provide active and engaging lessons where students want to show up and be involved. The student also has to be accountable. If we find that they aren’t attending and interacting, the teacher needs to make contact and make sure the student is engaged. Since the pandemic there have been several companies and suppliers come up with a better way. We need to make sure we do our research and choose the right programs that work for our students and educators. We were a leader in 1:1 when it first became popular. Just because we were the first doesn’t necessarily mean we were the best. We have discovered holes in the process we admit that we have, and we have committed to doing a better job to improve the online model. Online learning should only be used in extreme weather, or when it’s not safe for the students to be in the classroom.
Jill Sharp
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Maconaquah?
I am running for Maconaquah School Board to represent a voice for parents, taxpayers, staff and our community. I firmly believe in transparency in the education of our youth and the spending of taxpayer dollars. Parents should have a voice and the ability to make informed decisions in the education of their children. I believe our education system should be built on the foundation of reading, writing and math. In addition, educating our youth about the history of our country including the Constitution and Bill of Rights. If it weren’t for our community and the parents’ decision to send their children to Maconaquah, we wouldn’t have a school to operate or staff to employ.w
The top issues facing Maconaquah currently are decreases in our student population, staff shortages and turnover, and the political environment every school faces. We are also faced with the wicked ways of the world preying on our children in the form of drugs and sexually related material.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have worked in the banking industry for the past 23 years. I work as a compliance officer and a Bank Secrecy Act officer. I am responsible for ensuring all regulatory laws are followed, which includes Indiana Code and U.S. Code. In addition, I investigate all elements of financial crime. I graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy in 2018 and earned my Financial Intelligence Specialist certification in 2021. I obtained my degree in business administration in 2010.
I am involved in various volunteer aspects in the community. Currently, I am a board member and treasurer of the Miami County 4-H Fair and Livestock Show Association. I am also a board member and secretary of the Miami County YMCA. Furthermore, I chair the Finance Committee for the YMCA.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Small group instruction, tutoring and individualized attention. We need to apply for federal relief grants to hire tutors. Parents have a role to play as well. Parents should be engaged with their children and help their children engage at school. Parents should communicate with their child’s teacher(s) and seek available resources.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
This question is a double-edged sword. First, we as a school district need to support our teachers/staff and education techniques while evaluating salaries and incentives. Now, the bigger question is what is the State of Indiana and our federal government going to do to support our teachers. The government continues to force more requirements and testing upon our teachers and students. We need to focus on the foundation of education. In addition, guidelines need adjusted when teachers/staff are faced with unruly, disrespectful children. Constant interruptions is not fair to staff or students and is counterintuitive to the education system. This is only creating additional stress/burdens upon teachers/staff.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should entail teacher presence and student engagement. Online learning should be used in situations due to inclement weather or catastrophic events. Online learning should be kept to a minimum to allow students socialization and participation in their various athletic activities.
Keith Kile
Did not return voicemails left by the Tribune.
Allen Willson
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Maconaquah?
In 2019, I was appointed to the Maconaquah School Board to fill a vacancy. I represented my district successfully by voting in favor of students and families and being responsive to those who contacted me. Our outstanding programs such as the cattle company, ag department and welding and building trades are growing. Students love this environment, and I want to see them on to their next steps of growth. I supported the negotiations with the landowner when we purchased 47 acres next to school. This is the most exciting action our board has taken. I want to see it used across buildings and curriculums, like our new Storm the Fort project. Next, the board’s main job is to ensure the school has strong leadership at the top. We must have a rigorous, community-engaged process to choose the next superintendent. Our interim superintendent and administrators are courageously stretching to fill the role, but it must be a diligent process, taking the needed time. In 2023—2024 we will see the funding disappear for 19 positions that are currently paid for through special pandemic ESSER (federal pandemic funding) grants. We must drive our government to continue this funding so these staff can provide students the educational and mental health support that they are focusing on today. Lastly, we need to regain the trust that a part of our community lost in us during the pandemic. We will do this by being the safe, inclusive, fun and educationally-focused environment where our students will succeed.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
My Maconaquah diploma and Purdue bachelor’s degree provide a solid foundation to do the math, but the number one thing a board member can do regarding the budget, is ask good questions. Our school accountant is 100% on top of the state laws for school finance, even as the state makes budget changes every year. At a public meeting several months ago, I asked for details about how our fuel expenses were trending, and shortly I was given a report going back four years. Like local farmers, our diesel fuel budget is being severely tested, and this month we are about to decide where we think the transportation budget will be next year – probably higher. One other key decision that I supported is to re-plan our bonds. We all remember the over $10M bond from several years ago which was negatively received in the community. Our new practice is to take smaller bonds $2M or less, at more regular intervals and tackle high priority maintenance. This provides a steadier tax rate for the community and helps avoid budget-killing maintenance surprises, by planning our high priority expenditures instead of juggling emergencies. Lastly, the state is well aware of the pressure that constant high inflation is placing on our operating costs and on our employees financially. We’ll need to push our representatives hard, to use the state’s budget surpluses to offset these costs that public schools and local communities can’t afford.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Our students did not lose the ability to learn and succeed during the pandemic. However, they were dealt a serious setback by guidance laws imposed by the governor through the Indiana Department of Health. Weeks of lost classroom time will not be regained quickly. Our board approved after-school remediation and tutoring programs focused on core subjects of math and English language. These will run during the fall and winter sessions. We believe this time will be valuable and allow teachers to work closely with individual students to identify and meet their needs. Our transportation department will provide bussing to support their families. The state now tells us it will take three to five years for students to overcome the social and emotional impacts of the pandemic. We have two trained social workers available in the buildings for individual counseling needs, and we partnered with a local certified counseling center to oversee this process. We need to persevere and keep all of these programs/services running, as they are part of the grant funding mentioned earlier. There is not a quick solution for many students, so we need to make progress step by step. Each day is also about having positive interactions between students and school staff. We want Maconaquah to be the place where students feel included, valued and needed – a critical component of the learning environment. Schools will never take place of family, but we can be the community center that kids and families are proud of.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Our community expects the board to hire and retain high quality teachers. We have competitive salaries, benefits and programs to accomplish this. A key achievement during the last negotiation cycle is higher base pay and a salary schedule. This was a great cooperative effort between teachers, administrators and the board. To know that we can work together in this way should be attractive to someone looking at our job postings. Maconaquah also has a solid record of staff development and promoting from within. Our principals must continue to cooperate to allow teachers to move between buildings and be supportive of teachers moving into new roles to advance their careers or explore new interests. I believe what we put in place together provides a sense of stability, to know that advancement and a salary path are available at Maconaquah. We have exciting and innovative programs that align with Indiana’s key economic driver – agriculture. Our elementaries are focused on building strong foundations. Skilled trades and Advance Placement opportunities are firmly in place. Each of these is a strong advertisement to prospective and current staff. Lastly, Maconaquah has an excellent set of facilities that we can all be proud of, making no barriers to our educational mission. We are on a more solid financial footing than in the recent past, which adds confidence to continue building up a solid staff.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Maconaquah was one of the first school systems in Indiana to implement a comprehensive 1:1 technology program, plus e-learning scheduled three days per year or during weather closures. However, COVID exposed holes in our preparation. My son finished his junior and senior years at Maconaquah in 2020-2021. We saw the value in teachers staying connected, available and leading in a classroom style while remote. An outstanding example was his construction teacher who led and graded projects in a way that the class could keep learning and stay hands on! Students also did better when engaged with teachers who followed their course outlines. I agree with new state guidelines supporting synchronous learning where students and teachers are connected during remote instruction and limiting asynchronous learning where the teacher is not required to be present. We would appreciate to have more local flexibility on implementing this new law. Both methods do have positives, and should be used during teacher training days, with bad weather or emergencies. Our teachers have required training days which were difficult to fit into the calendar, but today we use asynchronous learning. Staying synchronous with students during potentially extended remote days will keep education on track. A few years ago, we had nearly eight days out of school due to subzero temperatures and snow. Back then, our e-learning broke down after a few days, but now I believe we understand the remote environment much better and teachers have game plans in place.
Greg Bevington
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Maconaquah?
I am running because I am still passionate about education, even after 16 years on the board. I’ve also spent five years as an employee of Josiah White’s (formerly White’s Residential and Family Services), where I was in charge of the maintenance of the school complex. That’s where my heart for students in need was born and developed. One our greatest needs is the growing number of students in our corporation with shattered families, financial difficulties, emotional distress and learning challenges that need more complex services than ever before!
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
It’s been an honor to be on the Maconaquah School Board for over 16 years, and I have helped formulate budgets during the years that our student population was shrinking with the state’s (and area’s) birth rate in decline. We now have a healthy, balanced budget, and I believe that our current board’s leadership was very integral to this result.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
Reading is the cornerstone of most learning, and we have new approaches to engaging younger children that will help us see greater results. Instruction assistants also help shore up the support. Partnerships with community organizations (suck as Bunker Hill’s Lighthouse) and other entities offer tutoring for those who seek help, including math assistance.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
The corporation has always had a pay scale that favored seasoned, experienced teachers, and we still like to hire excellence. In the last few years, we have raised our entry wages to be competitive with area corporations (without busting the budget), but most importantly, Maconaquah is a wonderful place to work, as our middle school was voted “best place to work in Miami County” just this year!
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like, and when should it be utilized?
Our corporation has received national recognition for a rural school achieving technological excellence. My stance on online learning is simple; S.T.E.M. learning works at its best when it’s a shared experience. Teaching (and learning) requires multiple and varied approaches, so online learning is just one of the tools in the toolbox.
Tonya Philpot
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Maconaquah?
I believe we need to provide our teachers and staff with the best resources available to ensure our students receive the best education possible. We need to improve morale and make staff feel appreciated. We need to work on how issues are communicated with parents. We need to work on educating our parents.
I believe we are losing too many talented teachers along with other staff. I believe another issue is the disconnect between parents and the school board.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I co-owned and operated a very successful business with my husband for over 30 years. In this position, I fulfilled all responsibilities concerning financial duties from budgets, accounts receivable and payable, business taxes, etc. I also have several years of experience previously as a treasurer for several organizations such as Maconaquah Band Boosters, Pipe Creek PTO, Boy Scouts and Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I feel we need to provide extra programs and assistance that will help the students that are behind and struggling with these subjects. We need to research to find out what programs are out there and successful and make them available to the students.
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Administration and school board members should support them by treating them as professionals, giving them respect, providing fair pay and ensuring they have input in the decisions that impact their classroom.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
I believe online learning should be in addition to in-person learning, and it needs to be structured. We should utilize it when it is not possible for students to be able to be in the classroom due to weather or extended illness.
Rex Betzner
Did not return survey.
