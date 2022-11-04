Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.