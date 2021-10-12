Do you love Indiana wildlife? Are you interested in learning more about habitat stewardship?
Guest speaker Darlene Krieger will explain how she prepared her Howard County property to receive a National Wildlife Federation "Certified Wildlife Habitat" designation during an event held by Kokomo Area Creation Care at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Krieger will share photos and explain how she met the four habitat elements to receive the recognition.
Kokomo Area Creation Care meetings are free to attend and open to anyone interested in being better stewards of Earth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be refreshments.
