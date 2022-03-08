Is climate change action really needed? What is a carbon tax?
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Kokomo Area Creation Care will host a Zoom meeting with James Grimes, a retired statistician who worked at Eli Lilly. He now volunteers his time with the Citizens Climate Lobby, according to a recent news release from Creation Care officials.
CCL works with members of Congress across the political spectrum to find common ground on climate change action. Grimes will explain why they are concerned that climate choices are becoming limited if citizens want to keep the increase in global average temperatures to a reasonable level. He will share some examples of changes we can expect in Indiana and throughout the world by 2050 if we stay on our current path, according to the news release.
The CCL believes there is a solution that is advocated by prominent U.S. economists putting a price on carbon. They are hopeful because it’s a market-based approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that has already been implemented successfully in other countries. Grimes will explain how it works and why he has hope for the future.
All are welcome to join the Zoom meeting. For instructions on attending, contact Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.