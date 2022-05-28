Today is the last day people can visit the Kokomo Art Association’s 94th annual spring show.
Starting at 2 p.m., anyone interested in viewing the exhibition will also be able to speak to the artists during a reception at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St.
Lesley Wysong, curator at the art center, said she appreciated the range of media in the spring show, which featured still life, landscape, portraits, three-dimensional and open categories. She also noted her appreciation for the range of artist ages; the youngest was in high school and the oldest was 89.
“I think it’s kind of powerful about art itself,” Wysong said. “No matter your age, you can enjoy art.”
The curator added she was thankful for all the artists who participated in the exhibition.
“It’s a fabulous exhibit, and I hope to see them next spring,” Wysong said.
Looking forward, Wysong said she’s excited for a July exhibition that will feature paintings by Josephine Hobson.
Hobson, the curator explained, played a key role in restoring the Seiberling Mansion.
“I think our community needs to know about her and what she did,” Wysong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.