The Kokomo Art Center is showcasing floral paintings all month long as it emerges from a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic.
The art gallery reopened in June after being closed all of 2020. Its debut gallery for 2021, “Fabulous Florals,” features floral paintings from local and regional artists of past and present.
“They are fine examples of floral still-life art,” said Curator Lesley Wysong.
Many of the paintings feature write-ups about the artist and their work. Featured artists include Douglas David, Leota Loop and Josephine Hobson.
Hobson was the first curator of the Howard County Museum and a president of Kokomo Art Association.
“She did a lot for the community,” Wysong said. “It’s nice to get the word out and the recognition.”
Reopening and seeing people walk through the gallery is a welcome sight for Wysong and the art center’s small group of volunteers.
“I find it inspiring to be around the art, and I think other people do as well,” Wysong said.
The Kokomo Art Center is completely volunteer-run.
A group including Wysong, Madeline Hoffman, Tammy Roe and former curator Elaine Wanke help keep the gallery open.
“They just love to be here, around the art,” Wysong said. “They’re all wonderful ladies.”
In August, the gallery will feature some of Wysong’s “100 Things with Wings.” Many of the exhibits feature butterflies and moths painted while sitting next to her mom, prior to her death.
“It was like therapy, in many ways,” Wysong said.
Wysong said they plan to host demonstrations again in the near future.
The Kokomo Art Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by special appointment, and is located at 525 W. Ricketts St.
