During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lesley Wysong, curator of the Kokomo Art Center, started painting butterflies on her porch.
Years later, Wysong still enjoys painting pollinators. She’s produced more than 100 art pieces depicting butterflies. A special exhibit of her pollinator-themed work will be on display at the Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., through July 29.
There are 49 pieces in the “Wild for Pollinators” exhibit, ranging from acrylic paintings, china painting, collage, oil painting and watercolor paintings, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators.
Butterflies aren’t the only pollinators featured in the exhibit. Bees will also be depicted in the artworks.
“Art can be therapeutic,” Wysong said. “But the combination of art and nature is fabulous.”
She added the exhibit is her way of reminding people of the importance of pollinators, which are losing habitats due to farming and land development.
“Without pollinators, we won’t have food,” Wysong said. “They’re essential to the cycle of life, but I don’t think a lot of people really think about that. They’re just busy living their daily lives.”
A special presentation on pollinator pathways will be held in the Art Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.
During the presentation, delivered by Marian Cable and Carol Moore of the Howard County Master Gardener Association, attendees will learn more about the importance of pollinators and which plants they can put in their home gardens to support the pollinators.
The Kokomo Art Center is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Events and exhibit viewing at the Art Center are free.
