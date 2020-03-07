It may be cold outside right now but summer will be here before you know it. The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host open tryouts for lifeguarding positions for the 2020 summer season at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.
All lifeguards are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR-PR/AED training. These courses are offered through the YMCA. Contact the YMCA at 765-457-4447 for session dates, times and fees.
Kokomo Beach lifeguard tryouts will be held at the Kokomo High School pool, 2501 S. Berkley Road, on Saturday, April 25 beginning at 8 a.m. and again on Saturday, May 9 beginning at noon. Those trying out will need to make sure to bring a swim suit and towel as there will be a water test as well as a written test. All lifeguards hired to work at Kokomo Beach must be at least 16 years of age by opening day May 23.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard for Kokomo Beach, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 456-7275 or Human Resources for the City of Kokomo at 456-7470.
