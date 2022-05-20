The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department announced Thursday it will delay opening weekend for Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.
Originally scheduled to open Saturday, the 2022 season will now start May 28, according to a news release.
The department cited a shortage of lifeguards and weather concerns as the delay’s contributing factors. Additionally, if lifeguard employment remains low, Kokomo Beach could operate under an altered schedule this season.
“We only had about 60% of the total number of needed lifeguards apply & try-out this year,” Park Superintendent Torrey Roe stated in the news release. “We typically hire 60-65 lifeguards each year, but this year we had just over 35 lifeguards come out this year.”
In an attempt to recruit more lifeguards, the city has increased lifeguard salaries and will conduct an additional try-out Thursday.
“We are looking into several options on how to safely staff Kokomo Beach for the summer and keep the gates open as much as possible,” Roe stated in the press release. “Once we have a confirmed number of lifeguards, we will confirm a schedule and get it out to the public as soon as possible. Ensuring our patron’s safety and maximizing the time we are open is our top priority.”
For more information, call the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.