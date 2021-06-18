Three days after a shooting just outside Kokomo Beach’s entrance that left a juvenile male injured, the facility opened back up to the public on Friday with a set of new safety measures in place that officials hope will help deter future violence.
“We want people to be able to come here and to our local parks and just feel safe,” Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee told the Tribune on Friday. “That’s what this is about. We had an unfortunate incident that occurred earlier this week, and we know it upset some people. So we are here and are going to make sure people come in here safely.”
Part of those safety measures Friday morning included uniformed KPD officers standing at the entrance, checking patrons’ bags and using metal detecting wands if needed. Purtee added that those procedures will be in place until at least the end of July.
“We will do whatever it takes to keep this community safe,” he said. “Like I told someone the other day, the vast majority of the people who come to our parks and Kokomo Beach are there for all the right reasons. It’s a very small percentage that causes problems, and that’s what we’re here to stop.”
And officials noted that the initial feedback from the public has been very positive so far.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, who greeted several patrons as they made their way into the facility shortly after it opened on Friday, said the people he has spoken with have understood the new safety measures and are more than willing to be a part of the solution.
“But just as important as that,” he said, “it’s also about having our staff at Kokomo Beach feel safer and also reassured that the city administration is doing all that we can to not only protect the community, but them as well.
“This administration and the Kokomo Police Department continue to take the necessary measures to keep our community and its amenities as safe as possible,” Moore added. “I join not only the KPD but the prosecutor’s office and others in saying that we are done not having our parks and public spaces as safe as our citizens expect and deserve.”
And that’s music to the ears of Tiffany Christmas, who was visiting Kokomo Beach on Friday afternoon with her two young children.
“I think it’s great,” she said, referring to the increased safety measures. “Personally, as a parent of two kids, we come here a lot. So I was glad to see the new stuff. I actually think it should have been done even prior to (Tuesday’s) incident because I definitely think that after 4 p.m., the crowds here start to change. … But I do hope that other parents are still comfortable coming here because I think it’s a great thing for our community to have.”
Along with the new safety measures at Kokomo Beach, officials also noted that there will be an increase in police presence at nearby Foster Park, which has seen several juvenile-related issues in recent weeks.
Purtee acknowledged that this increased security will hopefully send a strong message to those who willingly choose to do harm.
“If your intention is to come to our city parks and cause problems or cause harm to other people or citizens, we will stop it,” he said. “We don’t necessarily want to have to arrest people in our city parks, but if they’re there to cause problems, we will do whatever we have to do to keep the community safe.”
On Tuesday, police were dispatched to Kokomo Beach in reference to a shooting that had taken place a few steps away from the facility’s entrance.
According to a media release at the time, officials believe that the incident — which injured a juvenile male — was possibly linked to a fight that occurred earlier in nearby Foster Park.
Shortly after the shooting, another juvenile male was detained and transported to Kinsey Youth Center, where he is facing charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a stolen handgun, a Level 6 felony.
