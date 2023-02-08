TIPTON — Police say a Kokomo man died and one woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tipton County.
Preliminary investigation into the incident reportedly revealed that 39-year-old Oscar Castorena was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on 300 North and approaching the intersection of 900 West, according to a Tipton County Sheriff's Office media release.
Authorities state Castorena then reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection before crashing into the passenger side of a northbound 2007 Toyota driven by 43-year-old Tracey Gabbert, also of Kokomo, per the release.
The impact of the collision caused Castorena — whom police say was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident — to be ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Castorena was the owner of Four Brother Enterprise and AMPS Electric.
Police say Gabbert was transported from the scene to an Indianapolis hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, the release stated, and her condition is unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.