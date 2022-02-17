Kokomo’s Jaylen Stroman and Northwestern’s Lauren Weber had an opportunity Thursday that most high schoolers won’t ever have — introduce a Super Bowl champion.
Stroman and Weber kicked off Kokomo CEO’s leadership summit by welcoming the crowd at Crossroads Community Church — South Kokomo Campus.
“I got you out of school — out of work — how are we doing?” Stroman asked, pumping up the audience.
The introduction gave way to Gary Brackett, former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team.
Brackett was first in the lineup of speakers. The retired professional football player travels the country as a leadership coach.
He spoke to those in the audience about achieving goals and weathering life’s challenges.
Brackett said there are four different storms in life, which vary in severity. The analogy served as a way for Brackett to explain that different problems have different solutions.
“What is going to determine your success in life is how you weather these storms,” he told an audience of professionals, parents and students. “It’s when you’re in those storms that will determine where you’re going to go in life.”
As Brackett spoke, area high school seniors took pictures, livestreamed the event, ushered in any latecomers and prepared for an intermission where students and business professionals could network with one another.
The event was completely organized and ran by Kokomo CEO students. Students in the entrepreneurial program learn business-world skills, such as networking, public speaking and marketing. The capstone of the yearlong project has students start their own business.
There are 18 students from six area schools in this year’s cohort.
Program facilitator Brandon Bishop said students did it all in setting up the CEO Summit, including scheduling speakers and selling tickets.
Weber said they used social media, LinkedIn and cold calls to secure speakers for the event. Other speakers included life coach Lindsay Boccardo and Jeremy Ross Miller, a marketing consultant.
Students learned how to face rejection, a valuable skill in almost any profession. Stroman said they reached out to more than 30 people.
“You don’t learn from your successes,” the KHS senior said. “You learn from your failures.”
CEO students also learned how to reschedule an event. The conference was postponed to Thursday after the original date — Feb. 3 — was snowed out.
“You can’t recreate a pivot in a textbook that you can in real life,” Bishop said.
The postponement turned out to be blessing. Students were able to sell more tickets. Some of the proceeds will go toward helping them start their own business later this year.
Kokomo CEO partnered with Indiana University Kokomo to help high school and college students attend the event. There was a decent mix of adults and students in the crowd.
“They targeted their peers more than in years past,” Bishop said.
This year’s summit was the first since 2020.
The back of the event programs placed on each seat provided room for listeners to take notes. A quick glance through the audience saw both adults and kids taking notes as Brackett spoke.
The retired football player-turned-leadership coach encouraged those in the audience to “fall in the love with the process.”
The process, according to Brackett, is doing good things because it’s the right thing to do — not just because it makes one look good.
