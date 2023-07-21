Keihera Lang just graduated from Kokomo High School last month, but she is already looking toward the future.
“I’m going to Ball State and majoring in biology with a minor in zoology,” the 18-year-old said as she smiled. “I want to be an associate veterinarian at a zoo, or something like that.”
But Lang acknowledged that tuition costs a lot of money these days, and that’s why she’s grateful for local organizations like the Kokomo Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo.
Over the past several years, the organization has provided thousands of dollars in scholarship money to area students, paid for through donations and other fundraising efforts like IBE Kokomo Chapter’s annual corporate luncheon, which was held Thursday afternoon inside the Elite Event Center.
Lang was among 10 recent graduates to be gives scholarship money during this year’s luncheon, the most the organization awards.
Other recipients included Deundra Kirby, Zavion Bellamy, Patrick Hardimon, Keilani Gaillard, Annabeth Camron, Paige Wilson, Jocelyn Smith, Levi Bradford and Emily Slaughter.
“It’s nice to have a community, especially like this,” Lang told the Tribune prior to Thursday’s event.
And Shy Lang, Keihera’s mother, said she knows the money will help her daughter realize and achieve her dreams.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Shy said, when asked about the importance of organizations like the Kokomo Chapter of the IBE. “It’s always something to know that you have support, especially from the community. Growing up, I didn’t have that. We didn’t have those luxuries to have that, so whatever opportunities there are for her, we’re all for it if it’s giving her that positive light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.”
Ed Foster is the current president of the Kokomo Chapter of the IBE, and he told the Tribune that the overall mission of the organization has always been about helping further the education of area youth, particularly among Black Hoosiers.
“The theme for this year is ‘Empowering our Youth,’” Foster said. “What that means to me is that we want to give the students what they need in order to be successful. We think education is key, and we want these students to know that we support their education. But we also come together at this luncheon to show these students that there are many other organizations associated in this community that will support them too in order to see them achieve their dreams.”
And that was evident Thursday, where hundreds of men and women — representing local hospitals, government, educational institutions, churches, charitable organizations and other businesses — all gathered to honor the 10 scholarship recipients and their families.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker was Tony Mason, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, who had a few remarks of his own to share with the recent scholarship recipients, telling them to keep strong in the face of adversity and to always believe in themselves.
But Mason also took a few moments to address others in the room too.
“Ultimately, we have to make sure that we are giving them (youth) a sense of hope for the future,” he said. “… We have to give them a reason to have hope because they are the future. These are your future leaders. So we have to inspire them, to show them the way.
“Look at these scholars,” Mason added. “Look at how diverse they are. You have white students getting scholarships from a Black organization. We have to look out for them. … They need your help. The Kokomo Chapter of IBE needs your help. They are your children. You are the village.”
Along with the public announcement of the scholarship winners, three others were honored during Thursday’s luncheon.
The Rev. William J. Smith Jr. received the Community Service Award for ministry, while Byron Bundrent and Dominique Williams each received a Community Service Award for sports and business, respectively.
