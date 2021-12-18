For some, a church is a place where people go to worship. To pastor James Murdock, it’s more about the people he worships with.
Now, after roughly five years as a “plant church” that borrowed space from other churches, Murdock and Here’s Hope Church have both the people and the place.
On Sept. 7, Here’s Hope Church became the permanent resident of 725 E. Center Road.
Murdock’s congregation had already been meeting in the building for four years, but the structure belonged to Indian Heights Grace Brethren. Here’s Hope Church was only borrowing the space.
His wife, Kim Maxwell-Murdock, went to kindergarten in the same building.
For the plant church’s first year, before meeting in Indian Heights, the congregation met at Carpenter’s House Church at 37 W. 550 North.
Murdock remembered Carpenter’s House as a gracious host.
“They were just very kind to us, giving us an opportunity to meet there,” Murdock said.
Here’s Hope held worship on Saturday evenings at the location. Although it no longer shares a space with other congregations, it has continued its Saturday service, which starts at 5 p.m.
“After that year, we saw times where we were like, ‘man, we just don’t want to ever be a burden to anybody,’” Murdock said. “And they never said that we were. But we just saw ways that there were times where we kind of got in their way unintentionally.”
Following Here’s Hope’s first year at Carpenter’s House, Larry Richeson, the former pastor at Indian Heights Grace Brethren, invited Murdock to use the building in Indian Heights. Richeson and Murdock had become friends while Here’s Hope practiced in Carpenter’s House, and they were meeting about once a week to pray together and discuss the progress of both churches.
Here’s Hope’s first meeting in Indian Heights was Aug. 19, 2017. Murdock still has the pamphlet that advertised the event.
When it came time for Richeson to retire, he offered the building to Murdock.
Murdock said Richeson “saw the life in us and the opportunity to hand off the baton, so to speak, and let us hit the ground running.”
“Some people saw it with great excitement and enthusiasm,” Murdock said. “Other people, naturally, their hearts wrestled with a change.”
“For some of the people who were here, when you are letting go of an old identity, there’s a grieving process. It’s really almost like losing a family member or a loved one,” Murdock said. “And so along with that excitement of the new things, there was also a grieving of letting go of the old things. And so we tried to be very sensitive to that.”
Murdock said going up against the pandemic and having several years navigating the complexities of bringing two distinct churches together helped Here’s Hope worship as a new family. He added that the pandemic brought an online presence to the church, with some worshippers in different states.
“We’re very much, I think, in an enviable position of not having other options, where we just had to lean hard into God,” Murdock said.
Other than the 5 p.m. Saturday service, the church holds Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
