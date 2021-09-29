The Kokomo City Council approved the 2022 budget at its meeting Monday.
The vote was unanimous, with councilman Jason Acord, R-District 1, and councilman Roger Stewart, R-District 4, absent from the meeting.
The passage of next year’s budget sailed through the City Council without much public discussion at council meetings. A public hearing on the budget had no one from the public speak, and discussion among council members was just as limited at all three of the budget hearings.
The city’s 2022 budget totals $75,778,718 over three major funds. The city’s general fund, the largest fund, totals $47,282, 616, with the police and fire budgets adding up to 52% of that.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the 2022 budget includes a 2% pay raise for city employees, including non-union ones. Fire department administrators will be receiving a 4% pay raise.
The budget also increases the staffing level in the police department from 92 in this year’s budget to 96. The department has had trouble filling all those staffed positions, but not for a lack of trying.
The police department has hired 23 officers within the last 18-20 months, but even with that, the department has 83 officers on the payroll due to attrition and planned retirements. Police Chief Doug Stout told the Tribune the expectation is to have 87 total officers by year end, with the overall goal to eventually have 100 sworn officers.
