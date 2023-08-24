A tiki bar was constructed in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium on Monday. Workers listened to Jimmy Buffett hits while they assembled the tropical getaway on stage.
The construction marked a pending performance by the Kokomo Civic Theatre. “Escape to Margaritaville” will open the KCT’s 74th season this weekend.
Beth Metcalf, the show’s director, explained Jimmy Buffett is a fan of live theater. So, he worked with Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”) to weave a story around his greatest hits.
The resulting musical, Metcalf said, is a “ridiculous love story” and “more than silly.”
The musical takes place on a small Caribbean island. A Buffett-esque character works as a musician at a resort on the island. He meets an environmentalist who’s visiting for a bachelorette party and catches feelings for her.
Meanwhile, the musician’s best friend, a bartender, spends the week with the honored bachelorette, who Metcalf said is engaged to “a real jerk.”
Both couples end up falling in love, making their way through songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” “Volcano” and, naturally, “Margaritaville” as the romance develops.
The musical also marks the return of live musicians in a KCT production. There will be at least six musicians on stage during each performance, bringing keyboard, drum, guitar, bass, trumpet and woodwind accompaniment to each Buffett hit.
Going into the KCT’s 74th season, the organization’s board of directors were looking for a fun Broadway show that would drive audience members to the theater. While “Escape to Margaritaville” wasn’t incredibly successful on Broadway, Metcalf said it’s perfect for community theaters — especially in towns like Kokomo, where Buffett is popular.
The director said she knew of Buffett’s work, but the music didn’t really click for her until she moved back to Kokomo three decades ago.
Her two sons, both in their 30s, are also working on the show. One helped design the set and the other has a role in the musical. Metcalf said they were 7 when they went to their first Jimmy Buffett concert.
The director noted the musical’s middling tenure on Broadway has been an advantage for the KCT. “Escape to Margaritaville” doesn’t come with the same audience expectations as better-known productions.
For example, Metcalf said audience members expected certain choreography, costumes and special effects when the KCT performed “Matilda” last summer.
“We try to do that as much as we can. It’s a civic theater,” Metcalf said. “This (“Escape to Margaritaville”), there’s next to nothing. … You don’t have to do anything, specifically, which made it really fun for me.”
The director said the show’s cast would fit in with a Jimmy Buffett concert’s audience — their costumes are even from their own wardrobe.
“My cast is so freaking fun,” Metcalf said, adding the show’s auditions were more of a formality. Everyone who wanted a part in the show got a role.
As a result, the musical features some KCT members who haven’t performed on stage for decades. There are a handful of performers who haven’t ever been in a KCT production.
Compared to a production of “Escape to Margaritaville” Metcalf saw that featured younger cast members, she said the KCT production has more heart.
“We really have those people that would be there, and they’re all amazingly talented,” Metcalf said.
Peggy Frye, who will play Marley, over the weekend explained her character owns the resort the story takes place in.
“She is very much like me,” Fyre said. “She is an independent businesswoman, hard working, a little bit reluctant about relationships as far as long term, but desperately wants to be in love.”
The last time Fyre performed in a KCT production, she noted, was to play a lead role in “Mamma Mia” alongside Metcalf.
She had to take a step back from the KCT during the COVID-19 pandemic while she worked in the healthcare industry.
“I’m glad to be back,” Fyre said. “It’s a blast seeing a lot of my old friends.
“This show will make your heart happy, make your toes tap, It’ll put you in an island state of mind,” Fyre said. “And you’re going to want to go home and have a nice big ol’ glass of margarita when you’re done.”
Audience members are encouraged to dress as if they were going to a Jimmy Buffett concert. During the show’s intermission, the audience members will be invited on stage to walk across a runway. Then, other audience members will vote for the best outfit.
Whoever wins will receive two free tickets to the next show.
“We really want the audience to have as much fun as we’ve had,” Metcalf said.
The director said she hopes audience members feel a little more positive walking away from the show.
“Just with so much down, down down stuff that’s happening, we just want everybody to feel good and have a good time and want to come back and see more of something else,” Metcalf said.
