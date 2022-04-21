Beth Metcalf was 4 years old when she played the littlest snow child in Kokomo Civic Theatre’s production of “Carousel.”
Now, at 63, she’s still appearing in Civic Theatre productions.
Throughout the weekend, Metcalf will play the role of Aunt March in the Civic Theatre’s production of “Little Women.”
“Little Women” will be the last production in Kokomo Civic Theatre’s 2021-22 season. The musical will be performed in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Friday through Sunday.
Originally published by Louisa May Alcott during the late 1860s, the classic story was reworked as a musical in 1999. The protagonist, Jo March, is an aspiring author who is encouraged to write about her own life. Doing so, she writes about her and her sisters’ experiences during the Civil War.
Although attendance throughout the season has fallen short of pre-pandemic productions, Kokomo Civic Theatre Executive Director Steve Hughes said he was proud of the season’s quality.
“I am very impressed with the talent of this cast. They all came in very well-prepared for auditions. I think they probably knew the show better than I knew it,” Hughes said. “I’ve been just really impressed with how well they work together.”
Metcalf, who also serves as the production’s choreographer, said each of the characters go through noticeable changes during the two-hour show.
Although the original story was published in the 1860s, Metcalf said “Little Women” is still relevant because it’s a coming-of-age story.
“That continues on and on forever,” Metcalf said. “It is interesting that it goes that far back and young girls can still relate to it. It gets more pertinent the longer it’s been.”
Lauren Dubois, who will play Jo March, remembers her mother reading “Little Women” to her in elementary school. She said she relates to Jo’s character.
“She’s blunt and she says what she feels and she dreams big,” Dubois said. “That’s something that’s been true of me in the past, as well as in the present.”
She added that although “Little Women” is a fictional story, the events reflect real experiences. It comforts her to know that people were able to overcome modern-feeling issues more than a century ago.
Lauren’s husband, Brandon, is also in the musical, playing Laurie. Although he’s been in a production of “Little Women” before, it’s his first time in the role.
“He is very much a golden retriever personality,” Brandon said, describing the role of Laurie. “He’s very loving of his peers and his friends. And I find that I have the same compassion and that golden retriever personality.”
The Dubois’ met through theater. Brandon was playing a lead role in an Anderson’s Mainstage production of “Damn Yankees.” Lauren was living in Anderson at the time. Working in theater productions has consistently been a hobby the couple collaborates on, taking roles on- and offstage.
“Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other well, and I think that that’s the cool thing about working together in this capacity is seeing people’s strengths and people’s weaknesses and using them to put something together,” Lauren said.
Friday will be Riley Shutt’s first time performing with the Kokomo Civic Theatre, playing the role of John Brooke. However, Shutt said he’s always been interested in theater — he aims to become a playwright and composer with hopes of seeing his shows on Broadway. His parents also met through the Kokomo Civic Theatre.
Shutt said it feels surreal to perform with the same company that his parents met through, especially after COVID-19 put a halt to live performances.
