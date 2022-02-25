When Noah Shepard was a freshman at Indiana University Kokomo, his class attended the Kokomo Civic Theatre’s performance of “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Blown away by the performance, Shepard never thought joining a Civic Theatre production was a fantasy that would come to fruition.
It took Shepard roughly eight years to build enough confidence to audition for a role, but he’s ready now. Throughout the weekend, he’ll join seven other actors for the Civic Theatre’s production of “Bus Stop.”
Adding to the sentimentality, two people involved in that first Civic Theatre performance Shepard saw are working on the weekend production.
Colburn Lambert, who performed in the first show, is directing the play. Dave Doucette was the director for “A Streetcar Named Desire” and will perform alongside Shepard for “Bus Stop.”
Based on a real conversation that playwright William Inge witnessed in the 1950s, “Bus Stop” is about a group of strangers who are forced to wait out a blizzard in a Kansas diner.
“You have highs, you have lows, you have laughs and you have some uncomfortable feelings as well,” said Lambert.
Shepard will play the bus driver, who is named Carl, for the weekend production.
“Carl’s a bus driver, but then you sort of realize that he’s actually sort of like a lone ranger,” Shepard said, adding that although there are already cowboys in the play, he views Carl as a different type of cowboy — one with a bus instead of a horse.
“He’s definitely a really caring guy. He seems to have a lot of love.”
Nate Singer will play cowboy Bo Decker for the weekend production.
Singer said he likes the character, although there are plenty of opinions he doesn’t share with Bo. He studied rodeo life to prepare for the role and mentioned the possibility of updating his personal style to include cowboy boots.
“What I think is special about the show is, despite it being set in the past, it feels very informed by the present day,” Singer said. He added the play addresses subjects like toxic masculinity and maturing.
“I appreciate how it’s something that you can really sink your teeth into,” Singer said. “It’s a very well-written show, so it gives you a lot of stuff to play with.”
He added Lambert’s directing gave life to the script and made the setting feel inhabitable.
Singer first started working with the Civic Theatre when he was in high school. His work with the theatre landed him a scholarship to study acting at Ball State University.
Although he enjoyed studying his craft at university, Singer said working with the Civic Theatre served as a reminder that acting can be fun.
“If you look at the butterfly, it’s beautiful,” Singer said. “If you hold a microscope to the butterfly, sometimes the sun catches just right and you light it on fire.
“What I sort of learned in my time at Kokomo Civic Theatre recently is how to have fun — to be entertained while entertaining.”
Lambert explained he fell in love with Inge’s work while performing “Picnic” at the Westfield Playhouse. Describing the playwright as a “less harsh” Tennessee Williams, Lambert appreciated Inge’s ability to approach rough subjects while imbuing his characters with relatable emotions.
“It does make you think and kind of make you wish that some of the characters had a little bit of redeeming factors somewhere,” Lambert said.
The cast has been rehearsing since early January and features performers from Kokomo, Gas City and Marion.
Originally, the Civic Theatre was going to perform “Act of God,” written by David Javerbaum. But upon studying the script, Lambert decided there were parts of the three-person comedic play he either didn’t feel comfortable directing or didn’t connect with.
“Bus Stop,” on the other hand, had relatable characters that excited Lambert.
“We wanted to make sure that the season that we brought back — our coming-out season — was something that everyone could enjoy, something that gave you that love for theater back,” Lambert said.
