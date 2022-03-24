Searching through his brother’s record collection, Jim Witter stumbled upon Elton John’s “Honky Château.” He later fell in love with the song “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” and distinctly remembers playing the single on repeat while performing imaginary concerts in his childhood living room.
Decades later, Witter is touring the Midwest playing Elton John’s music. He’s visiting Kokomo for the first time Sunday and will perform in Kokomo High School’s auditorium via Kokomo Community Concerts.
Coming from Ontario, Canada, Witter said it had been a while since he was able to join bandmates on stage. Other than a handful of makeup shows earlier this year, the eight-week tour of the Midwest is Witter’s first time back on stage in two years.
The musician said the first show, which was Tuesday in La Crosse, Wisconsin, felt a bit strange. Standing side stage before the performance, Witter felt nervous to perform — a feeling he hadn’t encountered for years.
“It was kind of cool to feel that feeling,” Witter said. He added that the band found their footing by the third song and performed like it had only been two weeks, rather than two years, since they had been in front of an audience.
Although this tour is solely focused on paying tribute to Elton John, Witter also writes and performs original pieces of work. He said writing his own music has changed the way he appreciates Elton John’s music.
“I think it’s just Elton’s ability to take a lyric and match the absolutely perfect melody and the perfect chord progression with it and create the perfect mood for that lyric,” Witter said. “I feel like it’s not something that you can teach somebody, but you can learn by listening to your favorite music and really analyzing it.”
Although his favorite Elton John song changes regularly, Witter said his favorite song to sing by the artist is his childhood favorite, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”
“It just harkens back to my youth and to remembering the magic of what a great song did to me as a kid,” Witter said. “It was a bizarre and unusual, mysterious feeling for me as a kid. And so now that I know how to do it, when I hear that song, and I start to play ‘Someone saved my life,’ I remembered that initial feeling of like, wow, this is magic.”
Witter said he whittled down his favorite songs by the artist to a 16-song setlist. The performer added that he and his bandmates also plan on performing a modified version of “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys, replacing lyrics about tropical settings such as Aruba and Jamaica with Midwestern areas.
In total, the show should last roughly two hours, including the show’s intermission halfway through.
