Kokomo resident Lindsay (Meacham) McKee has an affinity for the number two.
“It’s my lucky number,” she told the Tribune on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s my favorite number. Anything I’ve ever won is because I picked the number two.”
So it just made sense that on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 — at exactly 2:22 p.m. — McKee married her best friend of 16 years, James “Corey” McKee, during a ceremony at the Howard County Courthouse.
Clad in “Goofy Movie” shirts — an homage to their favorite movie when they were children — and with a "Final Fantasy" theme, the pair wed in front of numerous family and friends.
And Lindsay said that the occasion was made extra special because they were also able to celebrate it with their children.
“My son woke up asking about the wedding (Tuesday),” she said. “He was like, ‘Let’s go to the wedding now.’ My 6-year-old, she just wanted to wear her pretty yellow dress. … Our 3-year-old, she’s just in her own little world, so we had a whole room of people at the courthouse chasing her around.
“But it’s super exciting,” Lindsay added. “We kind of rushed into it. We were originally going to do it on Groundhog Day, but I thought about it too late. … Everybody was kind of saying, ‘Are you sure? Because you wanted to have a big wedding.’ I said, ‘No, this is my day. We’re going to catch it.'”
And “catch it” they did, Lindsay noted, admitting that the ceremony would have eventually happened, even if it didn’t happen on Tuesday.
But the date was just too good to pass up.
“We definitely won’t forget our anniversary,” she laughed.
