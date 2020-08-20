City crews this week finished cleaning up Kokomo Creek after a failing lift station near the American Legion Golf Course last week leaked raw sewage into the water, resulting in a fish kill.
Chris Cooper, superintendent of the Kokomo Wastewater Treatment Plant, said crews worked around the clock for five days to pump and aerate parts of the creek affected by the spill.
He said pumps were placed at the Webster Street bridge and the dam in Highland Park to recirculate the water and add oxygen to the creek. A water diffuser system was also placed in the river about halfway between the two pumps.
Cooper said workers manned the systems nonstop from Thursday to Tuesday morning, when the pumps and diffuser were removed after tests showed oxygen levels were back to normal, and E. coli levels were down.
“Everything turned out pretty good, really,” he said.
The spill was first noticed at around 4 p.m. Aug. 11, when the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) first received reports of dead fish in the creek near the golf course.
An investigation revealed the city sewer utility had a lift station failure there that discharged raw sewage into the waterway. The city said the lift station was repaired by around 7:30 p.m. the same day.
Barry Sneed, IDEM’s public information officer, said the spill impacted around 1 mile of the creek. He said IDEM emergency response personnel, an IDEM wastewater inspector and staff with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, were all on site Aug. 13 to fully assess the situation.
An IDEM coordinator at the scene discovered suppressed dissolved oxygen and elevated ammonia nitrogen levels in creek, but determined long-term remediation of the creek was not warranted, since live fish were seen swimming among the dead fish at the spill site.
Cooper said he is still working to determine how much sewage was actually leaked into the creek.
