Inflated construction costs have postponed a proposed aquatics center at Kokomo High School.
Superintendent Mike Sargent told the Kokomo School Board during a work session last week bids for the project came in over budget. The board was expected to vote on bids Monday; however, it was ultimately not included on the agenda.
Kokomo schools hoped the project would come in under $22 million, the max the school could take on in debt without raising the tax rate. The lowest bid was $21.9 million, and while technically less than $22 million, would not allow for the full scope of the project.
The $21.9 million figure is only for the facility itself and does not include smaller side projects, such as additional green space.
“It is significantly higher, and it most likely requires us to increase the tax rate,” Sargent said.
It’s not something the school district is willing to do, so the the swim facility project is shelved until at least sometime early next year. Kokomo schools plans to rebid the project when prices come down.
That was the thinking when bids were pushed back until last month, however prices still remain high. There’s no one reason. Inflation, material costs and labor shortages all play a part.
“It’s much higher than we anticipated,” Sargent said.
Operations director Mike Wade said the uncertain outlook on prices led to higher-than-expected project estimates.
“They just couldn’t give us a bid that didn’t cover them in case the prices went up,” he said.
The planned aquatic center will be a standalone facility on the west side of the of the high school campus. It will be built near the Haworth Gym entrance.
Designs include increased seating capacity, up to 500, more swimming lanes, a zero-entryway pool and separate entrances for spectators and swimmers.
In the meantime, Sargent said some backburner projects will be revisited. This includes work at Central Middle School and site improvements at Boulevard Elementary.
“We feel pretty confident we can get some of that stuff done,” Sargent said.
