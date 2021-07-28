Kokomo High School’s STEM Academy was one of the 14 schools to receive STEM certification from the Indiana Department of Education this year.
The designation goes to schools and programs that teach STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math. The department of education looks for programs that deliver curriculum in non-traditional ways, such as project-based learning, community engagement and out-of-school activities.
“The STEM Certified Schools program recognizes schools focused on a commitment to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom,” Holly Lawson, deputy director of communications for IDOE, said in an email.
KHS’s STEM academy began six years ago. Since then, teachers and administrators have built the program into one that meets IDOE standards.
The certified high school STEM academy is also the first in the state, according to Superintendent Mike Sargent.
“The teachers in this program enhanced learning experiences to incorporate STEM concepts while collaborating across content areas to provide cross-curricular, project-based experiences for students,” Sargent said in a statement. “Through this process, teachers created and implemented STEM units based on real-life application of standards.”
What started as small in-class projects has evolved into interdisciplinary and interdepartmental STEM learning.
Students in the academy learned about communicable diseases this past school year in an approach that spanned multiple departments. The coronavirus pandemic was worked into lessons to make the content more relevant.
In Joy Dewing’s English class, students read about yellow fever, then worked in groups to create a way to stop or slow the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Math classes used the pandemic as a real-world example for understanding exponential growth. A social studies class learned about the effects of the pandemic on the economy. Choir and art classes were also involved in the communicable diseases unit.
Special education got in on it, too.
In Temberly Rinker’s transitions science class, students tended to and harvested plants using greenhouses, aquariums and a hydroponics tower garden.
“Learning in the STEM Academy looks very different from traditional classroom instruction,” Rinker said in a statement. “Students in the STEM Academy are encouraged to try new things, and failures are viewed as a starting point for future success.”
Kokomo High School debuted its new maker space this year, which further strengthens the school’s STEM curriculum.
Equipped with a laser cutter and 3D printer, the space allows students to learn sewing, soldering and other skills.
“In the maker space, students are given access to both high-tech and hands-on learning materials in an environment that encourages exploration and imagination,” Rinker said. “Students can explore ideas, and create, while using a variety of materials and tools.”
The academy also partners with Purdue University through GEAR UP. The grant program provides funding for STEM resources, professional development and an after-school STEM program, according to a news release.
GEAR UP works to prepare more students to succeed in postsecondary education.
STEM certification is a multi-year process, beginning with a self-evaluation and meeting with IDOE. A state review team goes over the application, and those that score high enough receive a site visit from the education department.
“The process for certification was not easy, but it definitely was worth it,” KHS Vice Principal Jason Spear said in a statement. “Our STEM Academy teachers worked very hard, and their belief in our vision for the academy made a big difference. I am proud of our great team.”
Maple Crest Middle School was recertified as a STEM middle school. The school first earned STEM status in 2016.
“We have continued to improve our curricular opportunities and build on existing partnerships with community organizations,” Principal Tom Hughes said in a statement. “We now have 100 percent of our students participating in STEM projects throughout the school year.”
The Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation awarded teacher Melinda Van Tilburg a mini grant to afford a windowsill greenhouse so students can learn about life cycles in a hands-on manner.
The students will study life cycles of tadpoles, lady bugs and caterpillars, thanks to the grant.
Another mini grant from the education foundation to science teacher Jo-Ann Stephens will add to Maple Crest’s outdoor STEM lab with seed-starting tables and garden beds.
Funding will cover cost of materials. Students will build the tables and beds. The garden beds will be at a height where wheelchair-bound students can access them.
Like at the high school, Maple Crest has continually built on its STEM offerings.
A robotics club was introduced during the 2018-19 school year. The club was a state finalist in its first year of competition.
Construction at Maple Crest will see a new maker space equipped with 3D printers, vinyl cutters and a computer numerical control (CNC) machine. These additions will allow students to build prototypes for STEM projects.
Elwood Haynes Elementary School is currently going through the certification process.
