Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo welcomed a new face to the world on New Year’s Day.
At 5:17 p.m., Luciano Leon Humphries became the first child to be born at the hospital in 2022. He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
His parents, Maria Calderon and Landon Humphries, said he’s already a great baby, if not a little hungry.
Humphries added that Luciano’s birthday probably meant he would receive extra presents throughout the holiday season.
“Who wouldn’t like to have their birthday on New Years?” Humphries asked. “He’ll definitely enjoy his birthday.”
Calderon was shopping at Kohls with a friend when she went into labor. At the time, Humphries was eating supper and getting ready to go out for New Year’s Eve. When he heard that Luciano was on his way, he rushed to the hospital.
Luciano’s expected birthday was Jan. 7.
The parents spent the first couple of days settling on Luciano’s name. They had a list of eight names but narrowed it down to Luciano by 10 a.m. Monday. They settled on Luciano for the name’s uniqueness.
“We don’t know any Lucianos in Kokomo,” Humphries said, adding that it went well with his middle name, which is a reference to León, Mexico, where Calderon’s father is from and still visits.
The parents said the delivery went well. Luciano is Calderon’s first child, but Luciano has an 8-year-old half-brother named Zaidyn Humphries.
The parents also said they were especially grateful for two nurses at the hospital, Erika Lewis and Brittani Andrews.
Lewis, who helped deliver the baby, was supposed to work a split shift during Luciano’s birth and planned on going home to be with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. Instead, she decided to stay with Calderon and Humphries until Luciano was born.
Andrews was there for the new parents to help with anything they needed, giving the new parents an opportunity for rest, the couple said.
The next day, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo welcomed its first baby of the year.
Thiago Arellano, son of Galveston residents Sydney Scott and Omar Arellano, was born at 3:16 p.m. Sunday.
He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
