Though it’s designed for kids, staff at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library had their fair share of fun when the new interactive play table arrived earlier this month.
The size of a small coffee table, the touch-screen table is the newest addition to the kid’s section at the downtown library.
“This is adorable,” said Trina Evans, head of children’s services, as she tapped around on the table, sampling the different games. “I love this. This is so cute.”
There are 13 different games that can be played by up to four players at a time, including balloon pop, where players pop as many of the same color balloons before time runs out, interactive puzzles, coloring, trivia and even a curling game.
Library staff tried their hand at the different games after booting up the table. They had to make sure they know how the games work, though it was also a good reason to take a break from work for a little bit.
The balloon pop game was an instant hit, though the racing and curling games were a bit challenging for the adults.
Evans said the kids are better at the racing game. The controls must take someone who is a little younger and more tech-savvy.
The table is meant for both kids and families alike. Evans said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more passive programming for kids.
“We keep having to cancel a lot of the in-person programming,” she said.
The table adds another way kids can do something together. Same for kids and their parents, too.
The new piece of tech has done just that. Evans said Thursday the interactive table is almost always occupied.
“There’s always someone on it,” she said.
The interactive puzzles have been a surprise favorite among kids. Some of the games, including the puzzles and trivia, can be increased in difficulty, depending on age.
“This will provide a lot of fun, because there are multiple things to do in each game,” Evans said.
Lori Hugley, head of the south and Russiaville branches, got the idea after seeing a similar table at a library in North Manchester.
“I thought, ‘This is so cool, and we need this,’” she said.
Hugley said she hopes the table helps the library become a destination again for kids and their families.
“We still want people to come in and hang out,” Evans added.
With a lot of programming having to be canceled because of COVID, there were funds available to purchase two tables. which come from France.
The south branch received its table Tuesday, after more than a week of being held up in customs.
The company that makes the tables offers a variety of different games. Evans said if they have the budget for it, another table with games geared toward teens might make for a good addition upstairs.
As more kids play on the table, there might be a demand for a couple tables at each location.
“I would love to have that problem,” Hugley said.
