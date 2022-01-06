All three Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations have canceled in-person events through Jan. 15. Events scheduled later than the cut-off may be canceled as well.
Faith Brautigam, the library’s director, said the events are being canceled due to rising COVID rates and concerns about hospital capacity. She added the decision to cancel events was made Wednesday, after a report from the state government showed COVID cases were still on the rise in Howard County.
“We want to contribute to a healthy community,” Brautigam said.
Rescheduling of in-person events will depend on the trajectory of the virus. However, the library is planning on moving some events to a virtual format and putting together “take-and-make” kits for arts and crafts events.
Brautigam said outdoor events would potentially return once the weather improves.
The library is still open for regular visits, though. People are also able to organize their own groups and use the library’s meeting rooms.
“Our locations are open and people are welcome to come in here,” Brautigam said. “We invite you to come here.”
Both of the library’s bookmobiles will also remain in operation.
If you don’t feel comfortable going inside the library, all three locations offer curbside pickup. On Monday, the curbside pickup is available from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday and Friday, curbside pickup runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Russiaville location will be closed on Wednesdays.
Updates regarding the library’s services will be posted on its social media accounts and its website, www.khcpl.org/.
