Starting Tuesday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will make home deliveries.
The free service will include books, movies, video games, magazines, CDs and audiobooks.
Doug Workinger, assistant director at the library, said the library hired a new employee for the delivery service and will allocate a KHCPL van for the service. He added that Bookmobile drivers could also make deliveries if they are scheduled for an event near a drop-off location.
Delivery recipients must live in KHCPL’s service area, be 18 or older and have an account with the library in good standing.
Workinger explained patrons must be 18 or older for liability and legal purposes.
To sign up, visit https://www.khcpl.org/home-delivery-service.
After registering for the program, people will be able to search the library’s online catalog, request items, then select “Outreach” as the pick up location.
Once the items are available, the library will reach out to the recipient to coordinate the delivery, primarily through text messages.
Deliveries will be made on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings. Each address will be limited to one delivery per week.
Recipients do not need to be home for the deliveries, but will be responsible for the items once they are dropped off in a weatherproof bag.
Then, when recipients are finished with their items, they will be able to drop them off at any KHCPL location or request a pickup by calling or texting 765-860-6858 or emailing homedelivery@khcpl.org.
A text message or email will be sent when the items are dropped off. Additionally, a receipt listing due dates will be placed inside the bag.
Books, magazines, CDs and audiobooks can be checked out for 28 days.
Hot pick books and video games can be checked out for 14 days, and movies can be checked out for seven days.
An overdue rate of $.20 will be charged every day for most items, with a $4 maximum per item. The only exception is video games, which have a rate of $.50 per day with a $5 maximum.
Workinger explained KHCPL had wanted to try a delivery service for a while. Initially inspired by subscription boxes, the KHCPL outreach department thought the delivery service would make the library more convenient for patrons.
For more information, call 765-860-6858 or email homedelivery@khcpl.org.
