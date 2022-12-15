The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is adding a new amenity — one that has nothing to do with literature, but still aims to improve the community.
A 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning will unveil Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine.
The naloxone nasal spray will be free and available to the public. Naloxone, which is more commonly known as Narcan, reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., will be the first library in the state to host one of the vending machines.
In total, there are 19 naloxone vending machines across the state. However, the other machines are primarily housed in hospitals or law enforcement agency buildings.
The naloxone machine will be placed in the library’s foyer, past the first set of doors in the Union Street entrance. Visitors will not need a library card to take doses from the vending machine.
“We don’t discriminate. Drug addiction doesn’t discriminate,” said Trisha Shively, head of adult & teen services at KHCPL. “It’s a safe place for people to come and discreetly get something that could save somebody’s life.”
The library employee later added, “We create opportunities for our community to become its best. … That is our vision and our mission.”
Turning Point System of Care, a Howard County organization that aims to help people recovering from mental health and substance abuse, was in charge of picking Howard County’s vending machine location.
Shane Beal, director of recovery services at Turning Point, explained the library was selected due to the amount of foot traffic downtown and the library’s accessibility.
“A lot of people use (the library) in the downtown area,” Beal said. “One of the other reasons is it helps reduce stigma, too, by being in such a public place like that.”
Turning Point had already partnered with the library earlier this year, installing a box of naloxone outside the building (near the outdoor book return.) In recent months, Turning Point added boxes, which they call “naloxboxes,” to the library’s southern and Russiaville branches.
There are seven naloxboxes around Howard County. Together, they helped Turning Point distribute 236 doses in November. Beal said the KHCPL main location was likely the most popular naloxbox.
“That’s a lot of life-saving medication getting into the hands of people who may still be using and at risk of overdose,” Beal said. “The hope is to see our overdose numbers go down. But also to keep people alive until they can get into treatment.”
Each of the boxes hold 15-20 doses of naloxone and are installed outside, where they can be accessed at any time. Comparatively, the library’s vending machine will hold 300 doses, but will only be accessible when the library is open.
Each of the doses come with a set of instructions and a referral to substance use disorder treatment.
Turning Point will keep the vending machine stocked. Beal noted that naloxone has a long shelf life and could still save someone from an overdose after the product’s marked expiration date. Still, the organization urges people to call 911 in the case of a suspected overdose.
The nasal spray does not have any adverse side effects on people who are not on an opioid, Beal said.
The vending machines are part of an initiative announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021.
“There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a press release. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.”
According to figures published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drug overdoses increased by more than 36% between 2019 and 2020. There were 2,321 fatal overdoses in Indiana in 2020, the most recent year the CDC has published mortality data.
The vending machines were distributed by Overdose Lifeline Inc., an Indianapolis-based nonprofit organization that helps people with substance use disorder. Overdose lifeline partnered with the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction to identify potential community partners that could use the vending machines.
The machines were purchased through $72,600 worth of federal grants. None of the organizations that house the machines have to pay for the initiative.
“This machine removes all barriers between Howard County residents and a medication that could literally save lives,” Faith Brautigam, director of KHCPL, wrote in a press release. “KHCPL is proud to be the recipient of one of the state’s first naloxone vending machines, and we applaud Governor Holcomb’s commitment to address the drug epidemic. Hosting this machine is a practical and meaningful way to move closer to our vision of KHCPL as a vital component in an engaged and thriving community.”
