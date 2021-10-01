Later this month, a pawsitively purrfect event will be taking over The Experience — located inside the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive — and it already has staff members at the Kokomo Humane Society (KHS) very excited.
It’s called Autumn CAT-ch, and it will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16.
According to KHS’s website, Autumn CAT-ch will include a Low Country Shrimp Boil (shrimp, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob) prepared by Rozzi’s Catering, as well as a live auction and other entertainment.
Tickets are $60 and must be purchased by the end of the day Wednesday, KHS Executive Director Karen Wolfe noted.
Those tickets can be purchased by calling the humane society at 765-452-6224 or by visiting their lobby — 729 E. Hoffer St. — during normal business hours (noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday).
“This event will be a fun thing,” Wolfe noted, when asked what people can expect on Oct. 16. “And it’s nice that we’re able to do this one hopefully and get some people together.”
Autumn CAT-ch will be KHS’s first in-person event since 2020, Wolfe added, and though COVID-19 has changed some of the society’s operations — such as making the facility transfer to appointment-only adoptions — the work of helping the animals that temporarily reside inside its structure is still as critical as ever.
“Right now, we’re just using this (the donations from this event) for operations,” Wolfe said. “Just to keep going and take care of the cost of taking care of the animals and our staff. In the past, we’ve been able to do special projects, but right now, there hasn’t been a fundraiser, so we’re using this to hopefully keep operating on the same level (as in the past).”
But even though Autumn CAT-ch will be the first in-person event in over a year, Wolfe admitted that the Howard County community has still been as supportive as ever over the past few months, both with monetary donations and volunteer work.
“It means everything,” Wolfe said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the people who support the humane society and our animals. A big place we see that is in terms of when we have an injured or a sick animal and put a call out for help. We always get a huge response. So we couldn’t do the extra mile with the animals if it wasn’t for the generous supporters and people that are interested in helping, not only the animals, but this organization that is so important to the community."
And if you can’t attend the upcoming event but would still like to donate or assist the KHS, visit their website at www.kokomohumane.org and click on the tab “How to Help.”
