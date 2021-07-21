The Kokomo Humane Society is moving forward to once again be more accessible to the public.
“During the past year we created new protocols to keep our animals and staff healthy during the worst of the pandemic. The results have been positive,” Karen Wolfe, executive director of the humane society, said in a news release. “We will continue these new practices as we reopen. During the pandemic, we required visitors to submit adoption applications prior to meeting an animal and setting up an appointment to come in to adopt. This has proven to be beneficial for adopters and animals alike as we have been able to provide adoption counseling to help make the best match possible.”
Changes have also helped make adoptions more efficient, Wolfe said.
“Pre-approved adoption applications make the process more efficient,” she added in the news release. “Interested adopters are able to look at profiles of all available pets online and chose who they wish to meet before visiting the shelter. As we open our doors, we still encourage people to schedule appointments before arriving.
"If those interested in adopting choose to walk in, they will fill out our application form and look at animal on our tablets. If a slot is available, they will be able to meet an animal, or make an appointment for another time. Forms can be accessed through our website, www.kokomohumane.org,” she added.
Wolfe credits new intake practices with positive change at the shelter.
“Having the public schedule ‘owner surrenders’ will guarantee available housing for incoming animals. helping us continue our high standards of care,” Wolfe noted.
“In the past, visitors were able to wander through our facility to look at animals,” she added. “We have found animal health benefits by restricting constant contact with the public. We understand that people want to see our facility, but we will all be better served by providing periodic open houses.”
The Cat Café will reopen Aug. 3, Wolfe noted. She said that in order to continue safe practices for staff and members of the public, the number of visitors in the Café at any given time will continue to be limited. Reservations can be made on the website through the Cat Café tab in advance to insure there will be space for people to visit soon after arriving. There is no charge to visit the Cat Café but access to the Cat Colony continues to cost $5 for an hour of one-on-one time with the cats.
“We look forward to being able to operate at a more open capacity,” Wolfe added. “We urge people to take advantage of the improved online adoption applications that will help make the adoption a more efficient and enjoyable experience."
Anyone with questions, may call the shelter at 765-452-6224 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
