In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shirley LeClair reached out to the Kokomo Humane Society looking for a female short-haired, declawed cat that was used to being indoors.
Karen Wolfe, executive director at the Kokomo Humane Society, said she had the perfect cat in mind for LeClair. It was the office cat, Cappy, a male with long hair that was more accustomed to living outside.
“He’s the best cat in the world,” LeClair said. “I’ve always been a dog person. But Cappy, he takes the cake.”
LeClair explained she started adopting cats because she was concerned her reduced mobility would make it difficult to take a dog outside. Her family members picked Cappy up from the Humane Society.
Months later, when Wolfe called to ask whether Cappy was up to date on his shots, Wolfe decided to bring the vaccinations to LeClair’s assisted living home to ensure Cappy and his owner were healthy.
Although the vaccination was performed free of charge, LeClair still retrieved her checkbook. Cappy’s owner donated hundreds of dollars to the Humane Society so less fortunate people could enjoy the same services.
Recently, the Community Foundation gave the Humane Society a $5,000 grant to continue vaccinating pets outside of the shelter through its Pet Assistance Program. Other than vaccinations, Wolfe explained, the program helps provide microchips and ID tags to Howard County pets, regardless of whether owners can afford the services.
Wolfe added the Pet Assistance Program works proactively to help the Humane Society’s animal shelter.
Pets that are able to be identified through microchips and ID tags are able to be returned to their owners quicker, therefore taking up less space in the shelter, Wolfe explained. If the pets do have to spend time at the shelter, though, they’re not exchanging preventable diseases with the shelter animals.
“It's just amazing, the percentage of animals that come in here, really, obviously, loved and cared for animals that don't find their way home because people don't come here to check,” Wolfe said. “So this is a way to help the community, but also really help us by keeping our population healthier and freeing up our space.”
Emerald Blankenship, director of programs at Community Foundation, explained the recent grant awarded to the Humane Society serves as an example for the different sizes of grants the Community Foundation gives out.
Grants from the Community Foundation, Blankenship explained, are either given to established areas of interest, or strategic aspirations that were chosen through community input.
The Humane Society grant falls under the “quality of life” strategic aspiration, Blankenship said.
“It helps the Humane Society by protecting their population within here, but it also is an excellent service that they're providing to people,”Blankenship said. “I know there was a huge influx of folks who were adopting animals or purchasing pets when they were quarantined during COVID, and not necessarily equipped to take care of those animals long term. This is a way to support those people.”
Wolfe agreed, adding, “We can say all day that if you can't afford to have a pet, then you shouldn't have one, but that's not going to stop anybody. The reality of it is people are going to get animals, and it really is a huge part of people’s lives.”
The Humane Society’s executive director clarified that although she doesn’t think people should adopt pets with the expectation that someone else will pay for them, she does believe in helping animals where she’s able to.
For the most part, Wolfe said, the Pet Assistance Program has been carried out through Wellness Wednesdays at the Humane Society. From 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, people have been able to bring in their pets for free vaccines.
“Even if you have money to do this, and you're not going to do it because you don't want to spend your money on it, I would rather have your animals vaccinated because it's impacting us,” Wolfe said.
When the pet owners are signing up for the vaccines, Wolfe added, she asks whether they would like to get their pets microchipped for $10. The Humane Society also asks whether the visitor would like to make a donation.
If the pet owner doesn’t seem like they have the financial means to get their pet microchipped, though, it’s still offered for free.
“The last thing I want to do is embarrass anyone,” Wolfe said. “So I think that having a conversation is a good way to figure out what people need.”
Blankenship explained there are multiple ways donors can contribute to their favorite organizations. One example, she said, would be donor advised funds. People are also able to set up endowment funds for organizations like the Kokomo Humane Society.
Otherwise, people are able to donate to the Community Foundation or the Kokomo Humane Society by dropping off checks or donating via their respective websites.
“There are lots of champions in this community for pets,” said Joe Dunbar, Chair of the Grants Committee at the Community Foundation.
Wolfe added that she feels the support from the community and people like LeClair, who adopted Cappy.
“I love animals. And every night in my prayers, I pray for all the domestic animals. I pray that they’re well taken care of. I pray for all the farmers and all their animals,” LeClair said. “I just love animals, I’d like to have a house full of them.”
