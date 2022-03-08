Kokomo Humane Society is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by hosting a free pet vaccine event Saturday.
Petco Love established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free pet vaccines to Kokomo Humane Society for family pets in need. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases — parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia — increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine.
Kokomo Humane Society aims to vaccinate 1,000 pets through this effort, according to a recent news release from the facility. The free vaccine event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco, 2140 E. Boulevard St., Kokomo. There will also be Pet ID tags and microchips available at a discounted fee. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the humane society. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”
National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.
For more information about Kokomo Humane Society’s vaccine event, email kzwolfe@kokomohumane.org, call 765-452-6224 or visit www.kokomohumane.org. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
